Toyota Rumion MPV In India Faces Extended Waiting Period!

Toyota Rumion |

The demand for Toyota vehicles in the Indian market is steadily rising, driven by factors such as reliability, service cost, and strong after-sales value. Consequently, the waiting periods for Toyota cars are increasing across India.

In August 2023, Toyota introduced the Rumion in India. It’s essentially a version of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga with Toyota branding. Since, its launch, the Toyota Rumion has gained popularity among MPV buyers in the country. As a result, there’s often a long wait to get one.

Currently, customers looking to buy the petrol-powered Toyota Rumion will have to wait around 7 to 8 months after booking. However, the carmaker has stopped accepting bookings for the CNG variants. The Toyota Rumion is available in three variants – S, G, and V – with both petrol and CNG engine options. The prices range from Rs 10.44 lakh to 13.73 lakh (ex-showroom).

Like the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, the Toyota Rumion comes with a 1.5-litre K-Series petrol engine. This engine is equipped with Neo Drive technology. The Rumion has a claimed fuel efficiency of 20.5 km/l, similar to the Maruti Suzuki model. However, the CNG version achieves an impressive 26.11 km/kg due to a factory-installed kit. It is equipped with a 6-speed automatic transmission and a 5-speed manual gearbox to manage the transmission duties.

Toyota Rumion - Interior |

Toyota Rumion is available in five colour options including Café White, Entycing Silver, Rustic Brown, Iconic Grey, and Spunky Blue. In the interiors of Toyota Rumion, you will get faux wood accents on the dual-tone black and beige dashboard. It offers added comforts like cruise control, automatic climate control, and a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Andriod Auto connectivity.

The MPV also comes with standard safety features such as side airbags, dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, and Electronically Stability Programme (ESP) to ensure passenger safety. In the domestic market, its competitors include Maruti Suzuki XL6 and the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga.