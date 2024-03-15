Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Set To Launch On April 3

Maruti Suzuki Fronx | Maruti

Toyota has confirmed that the Urban Cruiser Taisor will debut in India on April 3, 2024. The Taisor, a re-badged version of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx, will feature minor cosmetic tweaks both internally and externally. Though Toyota has not released official specifications yet, there is a considerable anticipation surrounding the launch.

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor marks the fifth collaboration between the two companies, following the success of the Toyota Glanza, the former Urban Cruiser, Hyryder, and the Rumion. With the ongoing popularity of Fronx, Toyota is banking on the Taisor to further boost its sales in India.

The Toyota Taisor will replace the previous Urban Cruiser, which was based on the older Vitara Brezza model. It’s expected to share a nearly identical design with the Fronx, with slight differences in the front grille, bumpers, and potentially the lights.Toyota may introduce new paint options.

Inside, the cabin layout remains unchanged, features like a 9-inch infotainment system, head-up display, 360-degree camera, connected car technology, 6-speaker music system, and automatic climate control, fast USB charging points, voice assistance capabilities etc.

In terms of safety, the higher variants of the Toyota Taisor will include 6-airbags, ESP, hill-hold assist control, three-point seat belts for all passengers, ISOFIX child mounts, and more

Similar to the Maruti Suzuki Fronx, the Toyota Taisor is expected to offer two engine options: a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol and a 1.0-litre turbo petrol. The primary choice will likely to be the 1.2-litre, which produces 88bhp and 113Nm of torque, paired either a 5-speed manual gearbox or an AMT. On the other hand, the turbo petrol engine generates 99bhp and 147.6Nm of torque, available with a 5-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed automatic torque converter equipped with paddle shifters.

According to the ARAI figures for the Maruti Suzuki Fronx, the Taisor manual is estimated to achieve around 21.79 kmpl, while the AMT should deliver 22.89 kmpl. Expected mileage for the manual variant of the turbo-petrol engine is around 21.5 kmpl, while the automatic is estimated to achieve approximately 20.01 kmpl.