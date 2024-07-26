Hyundai Creta Hits 1 Lakh Units Sold in India Within 6 Months of 2024 Launch

2024 Hyundai Creta |

Hyundai Motor India has celebrated a major milestone with its popular Hyundai Creta 2024, which has achieved one lakh sales in just six months. Since its debut in January 2024, the new Creta has won over one lakh customers, underscoring its strong appeal in the SUV market. More than 550 units of the CRETA have been sold daily over the past six months.

Commenting on the achievement, Mr. Tarun Garg, COO of Hyundai Motor India Limited, stated, "We are excited by the impressive success of the new Hyundai Creta 2024. Reaching one lakh sales is a significant milestone, highlighting its strong popularity in its segment. We are confident that the Hyundai CRETA will continue to set new standards in the Indian automobile market and bring joy to our customers."

The Hyundai Creta offers a choice of three powertrains: a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. This range of options allows buyers to select the engine that best suits their driving needs and preferences.

The new Hyundai Creta 2024 comes equipped with a range of advanced features designed to enhance the driving experience. Highlights include a Level 2 ADAS, panoramic sunroof, adaptive cruise control, ventilated seats, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and a 360-degree camera. These innovations aim to provide drivers with both comfort and convenience on the road.

2024 Hyundai Creta comes with upgraded safety features, including a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), ESP, all-wheel disc brake, electric parking brake with auto hold, front parking sensors, hill-start assist control, emergency stop signal, and 6-airbags.

Hyundai offers the Creta in seven different variants: E, EX, S, S(O), SX, SX Tech, and SX(O). Buyers can pick six single-tone and one dual-tone exterior colors for the SUV. The current pricing for the Hyundai Creta ranges from Rs 11 lakh to Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom).