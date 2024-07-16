Hyundai EXTER CNG Launch: Twin Cylinder Hy-CNG Duo Starts at Rs 8.50 Lakh

Hyundai EXTER Hy-CNG Duo |

In a significant move towards sustainable mobility, Hyundai Motor India Limited has introduced the EXTER, a micro-SUV equipped with Dual Cylinder CNG technology. Priced from Rs 8.50 lakh (ex-showroom), the EXTER Hy-CNG Duo offers the convenience of dual fuel options, running on both petrol and CNG.

The Hyundai EXTER CNG is available in three variants: S, SX, and the EXTER Knight SX. EXTER Hy-CNG Duo is priced competitively across its three variants. The S variant starts at INR 8.50 lakh, the SX variant is priced at INR 9.23 lakh, and the EXTER Knight SX variant is available at INR 9.38 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

All variants are equipped with a 1.2-liter bi-fuel engine that delivers a maximum power of 69 PS and 95.2Nm of torque when running on both petrol and CNG. This engine is paired with a 5-speed manual transmission.

The EXTER Hy-CNG Duo boasts an impressive fuel efficiency of 27.1 km/kg, as per ARAI testing. Ensuring maximum safety, the SUV is equipped with a factory-fitted CNG system that includes an Integrated Electronic Control Unit (ECU). This system ensures a seamless driving experience when switching between petrol and CNG modes, providing both efficiency and reliability for customers.

The Hyundai EXTER Hy-CNG Duo maximizes boot space, catering to the travel needs of its customers. It is equipped with an array of features, including a Smart Electric Sunroof, LED DRLs and tail lamps, Fully Automatic Temperature Control, and a 20.32 cm touchscreen infotainment system. The car also offers advanced safety features such as 6 airbags, TPMS highline, Electronic Stability Control, and Hill-Start Assist. Additionally, alongside the EXTER Hy-CNG Duo, customers can also opt for the EXTER Hy-CNG with single cylinder.

Commenting on the introduction of the EXTER Hy-CNG Duo, Mr. Tarun Garg of Hyundai Motor India Limited said, “Hyundai Motor India Limited is committed to providing sustainable and innovative mobility solutions. We are excited to launch our entry SUV - EXTER with Dual cylinder CNG technology. With high fuel efficiency, ample boot space, and versatile offerings of the SUV, we are confident that the EXTER Hy-CNG Duo will appeal to customers looking for a reliable and efficient vehicle that helps reduce their carbon footprint and also fulfils their desire for exploration.”