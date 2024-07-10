Hyundai Celebrates First Anniversary of EXTER with Launch of Knight Edition at Rs. 8.38 Lakh

Hyundai EXTER Knight Edition |

Hyundai Motor India Limited commemorated the first anniversary of its entry into the micro-SUV segment by Hyundai EXTER Knight. This new variant, priced at Rs 8.38 lakh (ex-showroom), emphasizes a bold and sporty design tailored to resonate with the preference of modern Indian customer.

The Hyundai EXTER Knight edition features a striking black theme, takes inspiration from the SX and SX (O) Connect variants of the EXTER. This special edition is offered in a total seven colors, which now include three new exclusive options: Abyss Black, Shadow Grey, and Shadow Grey with Abyss Black roof.

The Knight edition of the Hyundai EXTER comes at a premium of approximately Rs 15,000 compared to its standard variants. It stands out with distinctive red accents on the front bumper, rear tailgate, and red front brake calipers, adding a sporty touch to its design. Enhancing its rugged appearance are black front and rear skid plates, along with the black-painted side sill garnish. The top-of-the-line SX(O) Connect variant features sleek, all-black 15-inch alloy wheels, completing the bold look of the EXTER Knight edition.

Commenting on the launch of Hyundai EXTER Knight, Mr. Tarun Garg, COO, HMIL, said, “We are thrilled to introduce the Hyundai EXTER Knight, embodying the bold spirit of today’s young Indian buyers. The Hyundai EXTER has received a positive customer response with over 93,000 units sold to date. Leveraging the popularity of Black color among SUV customers, the Hyundai EXTER Knight mirrors the changing aspirations of customers. With its youthful & premium design, the Hyundai EXTER Knight aims to entice customers to traverse the unexplored and bring forth thrilling experience to live the Hyundai SUV life. The color black often symbolizes modernity, elegance, power and sophistication, terms very commonly associated with SUVs, and we are confident that the Hyundai EXTER Knight with its striking road presence and offerings will match the aspirations of Indian customers.”