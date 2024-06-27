Hyundai Reveals INSTER: Urban EV with Impressive 355 km Range

Hyundai Inster |

South Korean automotive leader Hyundai has unveiled its latest electric vehicle, the Inster, designed as a sub-compact model in the A-segment. Targeting urban customers, the Inster is tailored for navigating city environments efficiently. The Hyundai Inster made its debut at the 2024 Busan International Mobility Show.

Based on the foundation set by the Korea-exclusive Casper, a petrol model unveiled in 2021, the Inster advances its design with an elongated body and extended wheelbase, enhancing interior space and road presence.

The exterior of the Hyundai Inster is designed with a strong and sturdy appearance, showcasing smooth surfaces, bold fenders, and modern bumpers. It stands out with LED daytime running lights and pixelated turn signals that give it a unique style. Buyers have the option to select from different types of wheels, such as 15-inch steel wheels with covers, 15-inch alloy wheels, or larger 17-inch alloy wheels.

Inside the Hyundai Inster, you’ll find advanced technology and convenience features like a 10.25-inch digital cluster and a touchscreen infotainment system with navigation. It also includes a wireless charging dock for added convenience. Hyundai’s new A-segment sub-compact urban EV offers a comprehensive technology package, including ADAS features such as Surround View Monitor, Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist Rear, and Blind-spot View Monitor. Other safety aids like Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Following Assist, and Smart Cruise Control enhance driving comfort and safety, making it a well-equipped option in its segment.

The Hyundai Inster comes with a standard 42 kWh battery, and there’s and option for a Long-Range version with a larger 49 kWh battery. Both models are powered by a single motor that delivers 71.1 kW (97 PS) in the base model and 84.5 kW (115 PS) in the Long-Range variant. They provide 147Nm of torque, ensuring strong performance. The Long-Range model stands out with a projected range of 355 km on a single charge, making it a leader in its segment for urban EVs.

The Hyundai Inster will will initially debut in Korea during upcoming summer, with plans for subsequent launches in Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific region. Detailed specifications will be finalized and announced closer to the launch dates in each market.