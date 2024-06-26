Hyundai Pulls Plug on Kona Electric Sales in India!

Hyundai Kona |

Speculation is widespread that Hyundai may have discontinued the Kona Electric in India, as the model has been removed from the official website. While Hyundai has not issued an official statement confirming this, multiple dealers have reportedly confirmed the discontinuation.

The Kona Electric, which was Hyundai’s first electric vehicle in India and priced at Rs 23.84 lakh (ex-showroom), played a pivotal role in the brand’s foray into the electric vehicle market.

Hyundai Kona EV |

The Hyundai Kona Electric featured a 39.2kWh battery paired with a single motor that delivered 136bhp and 395Nm of torque. It boasted an impressive claimed range of 452 kilometres on a full charge. The vechicle supported 50kW fast charging, allowing it to recharge from 0 to 80% in less than 60 minutes. Alternatively, using a 7.2kW home charger would take approximately 6 hours and 10 minutes to fully charge the battery.

Hyundai Kona came equipped with a range of modern features aimed at enhancing comfort and convenience for drivers. These included an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, making it easy to connect and use smartphones while driving. It also featured a wireless phone charger, automatic headlights, 10-way powered driver seat, dual-zone climate control, and an electric sunroof.

Hyundai Kona Electric Vehicle | CarDekho.com

When it comes to safety, the Hyundai Kona was equipped with several important features to protect passengers. It included six airbags positioned throughout the cabin to provide comprehensive protection in case of a collision. The car also had a rear defogger to ensure clear visibility through the rear window in foggy or rainy conditions. For families with young children, the Kona featured ISOFIX child mounts to securely anchor child seats.

Hyundai has announced plans to introduce the Creta EV by March 2025, with production slated to start for the mass market by the end of 2024. This move signals Hyundai's commitment to expanding its electric vehicle lineup, following the success and growing demand for electric cars in the market.