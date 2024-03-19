Hyundai Creta EV: All You Need To Know Before Its Arrival In India!

Hyundai Creta EV - Spy Shots |

Hyundai recently introduced the latest version of its popular SUV, the Creta, this year. Building upon its success, they have now unveiled the performance-oriented variant, the Hyundai Creta N Line. Now, the company is gearing up to launch the Hyundai Creta Electric in both global and Indian market soon. This move underscores Hyundai’s commitment to expanding its electric vehicle offerings and catering to diverse range of customers worldwide.

Hyundai is getting ready to launch an all electric version of the Creta. It is expected to be available in India by 2025. Recently, there were spy shots of this car surfaced on the internet. Even though It was fully covered, the test prototype was seen in South Korea.

2024 Hyundai Creta |

The test model revealed some interesting features. The EV showing off new alloy wheels and connected LED tail-lamps, covered grille and new 17-inch wheels designed for better aerodynamics. Also, changes are expected in the placement of the Hyundai logo and the charging port on the front fender.

The production version of the Creta is likely to keep certain features from the regular model, like quad beam LED headlights, LED daytime running lights, a full-width LED light bar, connected LED tail-lights, and LED sequential turn signals. Overall, while it is based on the facelifted Creta, the electric version will have its distinct appearance compared to the regular SUV powered by an internal combustion engine.

2024 Hyundai Creta |

Although, there is no much information about the interior of Hyundai Creta EV in pictures, it is expected to have a dual-tone interior, dual displays, a 4-spoke steering wheel, an auto-dimming rear view mirror, an electric parking brake, arm rest, dual-zone climate control, ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, and 8-way power-adjustable power seat and wireless charging.

In terms of safety, the electric vehicle is likely to come with six airbags, a tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS), electronic stability control (ESC), ISOFIX mounts for child seats, a 360-degree camera system, and Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Hyundai Creta N Line |

We have not seen the technical details of the Hyundai Creta EV yet, but reports from the media, it is expected to use a 55-60 kWh battery, giving it a range of about 550 kms when fully charged. Additionally, the EV might include fast-charging features, allowing drivers to charge their cars rapidly.

When it hits the market, the Hyundai Creta EV will face competition from other electric vehicles like the Mahindra XUV400, MG ZS EV, and the upcoming Maruti Suzuki eVX.