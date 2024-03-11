Hyundai Introduces Creta N Line In India With A Starting Price Of Rs 16.82 Lakh

Hyundai Creta N Line launched in India |

Hyundai India has rolled out the new Creta N Line with a starting price of Rs 16.82 Lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Hyundai Creta N Line comes in two variants – N8 MT, N8 DCT, N10 MT and N10 DCT. The Creta N Line brings back the manual gearbox option for the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, a feature absent in the standard Creta facelift, which offers only a DCT option with the 1.5 Turbo engine.

Hyundai Creta N Line |

Let’s have a look on variant wise prices of Hyundai Creta N Line:- (ex-showroom, Delhi)

N8 MT – Rs 16.82 Lakh

N8 DCT – Rs 18.32 Lakh

N10 MT – Rs 19.34 Lakh

N10 DCT – Rs 20.29 Lakh

Hyundai Creta N Line |

To enhance its performance, Hyundai has fine-tuned the steering, suspension, and exhaust systems of the Creta N Line. The car is equipped with a 1.5L turbo petrol engine, giving you the option of a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DCT gearbox. This configuration promises a claimed power of 158bhp and a torque of 253Nm.

Hyundai Creta N Line - Cabin |

The Hyundai Creta N Line looks sportier than the regular model, with a cool redesigned front, sides, and back. It comes solid colors like Abyss Black, Atlas White, and Titan Grey Matte, and three two-tone options like Atlas White, Shadow Grey, and Thunder Blue with a stylish Abyss Black roof. So, you have got lots of choices to make your Creta N Line stand out on the road.

Hyundai Creta N Line - Leather Seats |

Inside the Hyundai Creta N Line, it's all about style! The cabin has a cool all-black theme with pops of red on the dashboard, gear lever, and AC vents. You'll find red stitching on the gear knob, steering wheel, and leatherette seats, all displaying the N Line badge.

Hyundai Creta N Line - Sterring Wheel |

The Creta's sporty version comes loaded with features like a panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree camera, dual 10.25-inch screens, cool ventilated front seats, a top-notch Bose music system, an 8-way adjustable driver's seat, 6 airbags for safety, an EPB with auto hold, and Level 2 ADAS tech for that extra wow factor.