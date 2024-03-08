Hyundai Cars Cruise Into March 2024 With Exciting Discounts!

Hyundai i20 | Hyundai website

Good news for Hyundai fans! This March, Hyundai India has awesome deals waiting for you. Get discounts on popular cars like Aura, Grand i10 Nios, Venue, and i20. You can save with cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate bonuses. But these offers don’t apply to Creta, Exter, Verna, Alcazar, Ioniq 5, and Tucson. However, these discounts vary from city to city and subject to the availability of stock.

Hyundai’s small car Grand i10 Nios is currently offering discounts up to Rs 43,000 this month. This car, competing with Maruti Suzuki Swift in the Indian market. Hyundai Grandi10 Nios is ranging from Rs. 5.92 lakh to 8.56 lakh.

In March, buyers of the Hyundai Aura compact sedan can enjoy advantages and discounts of up to Rs 33,000. The Aura is priced between Rs 6.49 lakh and Rs 9.05 lakh.

This month, the Hyundai Venue compact SUV, is offering total discounts of up to Rs 30,000. Priced between Rs 7.94 lakh and Rs 13.48 lakh. The sportier Venue N Line, priced between Rs 12.08 lakh to Rs 13.90 lakh.

The last in the list is Hyundai i20 which is offering discounts of up to Rs 25,000. The Hyundai i20 is priced from Rs 7.04 lakh to Rs 11.21 lakh. The i20 is also offered in a sportier N Line variant, priced between Rs 10.00 lakh and Rs 12.52 lakh.