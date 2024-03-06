Hyundai Creta N Line Interior Breaks Cover Ahead of March 11 Launch

Hyundai Creta N Line Interior | Hyundai Creta N Line

Hyundai India is gearing up to introduce the N Line variant of its renowned Creta SUV on March 11, 2024. Following the release of exterior images for the upcoming model, the company has now unveiled a sneak peak into the interior, building anticipation ahead of the launch.

Hyundai Creta N Line - Gear Knob

The Hyundai Creta N Line showcases an all-black scheme with red inserts. These red accents are prominently featured on the dashboard layout, air-con vents, and gear lever. Additionally, the steering wheel, gear knob, and leatherette seats boasts red stitching for a sporty touch. The distinctive ‘N’ badging is prominently placed on both the gear knob and the front seats.

Hyundai Creta N Line - Front Seats

No significant changes are expected in terms of features for the Creta N Line, as it largely shares the same features as the standard version. The standard version of Hyundai Creta comes with a numerous advanced features such as twin 10.25-inch display, dual zone climate control, ambient lighting, a 360-degree surround camera, panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, 8-way electrically adjustable driver’s sear and a Bose sourced music system

Hyundai Creta N Line

The upcoming Creta N Line will also get advanced safety features including Level II ADAS technology, adaptive cruise control, collision avoidance system, autonomous emergency braking, blind spot monitoring, ESC, ABS with EBD, six airbags, and hill hold assist.

Hyundai Creta N Line - Rear Look

The new Creta N Line will be expected to powered with a 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder turbo petrol engine that produces 158bhp of power and 254Nm of torque. Customers can get an option of a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic and a 6-speed manual transmission.

Bookings for the Creta N Line are now open, and prospective buyers can book the car either online or at any authorized Hyundai dealership by paying a token amount of Rs 25,000.