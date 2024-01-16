Explore The New Hyundai Creta: Stylish Design, Powerful Engines, Advanced Safety, & Pricing Detail Here

By: Oliviya Kunjumon | January 16, 2024
Hyundai Motor announced the highly anticipated launch of the Hyundai Creta in the Indian market, with prices ranging from Rs 11 lakh to 17.24 lakh (ex-showroom).
The SUV is available in seven variants: E, EX, S, S(O), SX, SX Tech, and SX(O).
The redesigned Creta features a striking full-width DRL at the front, a gloss-black grille, split LED headlamps, and a silver faux skid plate.
Available in seven exterior paint options, including a new Robust Emerald Pearl, the Creta offers three engine choices: a 1.5-litre NA petrol, a 1.5-litre turbo diesel, and a new 160 PS turbo petrol engine.
Gearbox options include 6-speed MT, iMT, CVT (iVT), 6-speed AT, and 7-speed DCT.
Safety features encompass six airbags, a 360-degree camera, electronic stability control, traction control, and a tyre pressure monitoring system.
The SUV is equipped with Level-2 ADAS features such as Forward Collision Warning, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Smart Cruise Control with Stop and Go, and more.
Bookings are now open, with interested customers able to reserve the SUV online or at their nearest dealership for a booking amount of Rs 25,000.