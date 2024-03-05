 Hyundai Launches Venue Executive Turbo Variant At ₹9.99 Lakh
e-Paper Get App
HomeAutomobilesHyundai Launches Venue Executive Turbo Variant At ₹9.99 Lakh

Hyundai Launches Venue Executive Turbo Variant At ₹9.99 Lakh

The Hyundai Venue Executive Turbo variant comes with a 118 bhp and 172Nm torque, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Suvasit ShrivastavaUpdated: Tuesday, March 05, 2024, 04:19 PM IST
article-image
Hyundai Venue | File

Hyundai Motor India Limited, introduces the Executive variant of the Hyundai Venue priced at Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Hyundai Venue Executive Turbo variant comes with a 118 bhp and 172Nm torque, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 6-speed manual gearbox. It’s priced Rs 1.75 lakh less than Venue S (O) variant with same engine.

Read Also
Action On Big-Tech: EU Hands Apple With A Fine Of Nearly USD 2 Billion
article-image

Commenting on the announcement, Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India Limited. said, "As we move forward on a path towards democratizing SUVs, we are excited to an optimum combination of thrilling performance & enhanced convenience features for the value conscious new-age buyer."

When discussing the exterior of the new variant, it showcases dark chrome on the front grille, and ‘Executive’ badge on the tailgate. Regarding the interiors, the new variant is equipped with numerous features, including a digital instrument cluster, cruise control, 60:40 split folding rear seats, an 8.0-inch infotainment touchscreen, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, rear camera, height adjustable driver’s seat, steering mounted controls with cruise control and 6-airbags, to name a few.

Read Also
Knights Of The Car World: Tata Introduces Dark Edition For Nexon And Nexon EV
article-image

The Hyundai Venue Executive Turbo variant will directly compete with the Renault Kiger Turbo and Nissan Magnite Turbo in the Indian market.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Hyundai Launches Venue Executive Turbo Variant At ₹9.99 Lakh

Hyundai Launches Venue Executive Turbo Variant At ₹9.99 Lakh

BYD Seal Electric Sedan Hits The Indian Market, Priced At ₹41 Lakh

BYD Seal Electric Sedan Hits The Indian Market, Priced At ₹41 Lakh

MG Hector Slashes Prices, Unveils Two New Variants!

MG Hector Slashes Prices, Unveils Two New Variants!

Knights Of The Car World: Tata Introduces Dark Edition For Nexon And Nexon EV

Knights Of The Car World: Tata Introduces Dark Edition For Nexon And Nexon EV

Tata Unveils Dark Edition For Harrier And Safari SUVs

Tata Unveils Dark Edition For Harrier And Safari SUVs