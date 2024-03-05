Hyundai Launches Venue Executive Turbo Variant At ₹9.99 Lakh

Hyundai Venue | File

Hyundai Motor India Limited, introduces the Executive variant of the Hyundai Venue priced at Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Hyundai Venue Executive Turbo variant comes with a 118 bhp and 172Nm torque, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 6-speed manual gearbox. It’s priced Rs 1.75 lakh less than Venue S (O) variant with same engine.

Commenting on the announcement, Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India Limited. said, "As we move forward on a path towards democratizing SUVs, we are excited to an optimum combination of thrilling performance & enhanced convenience features for the value conscious new-age buyer."

When discussing the exterior of the new variant, it showcases dark chrome on the front grille, and ‘Executive’ badge on the tailgate. Regarding the interiors, the new variant is equipped with numerous features, including a digital instrument cluster, cruise control, 60:40 split folding rear seats, an 8.0-inch infotainment touchscreen, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, rear camera, height adjustable driver’s seat, steering mounted controls with cruise control and 6-airbags, to name a few.

The Hyundai Venue Executive Turbo variant will directly compete with the Renault Kiger Turbo and Nissan Magnite Turbo in the Indian market.