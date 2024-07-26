Fierce, Yet Refined: Nissan ARIYA Is Doused In Comfort

By: G R Mukesh | July 26, 2024
The Nissan ARIYA is another car from the Japanese carmaker taht assures redefined a experience.
The car has 5 seats made out of Leatherette, along with 6 speakers, provding comfort and luxury.
The car is studded with a AC Synchronous motor with a Standard and a steering system with Electric power-assist.
The engine can produce the peak performance of 389 horsepower and a torque of 221 lb-ft.
The car engine can power through from 0-100 Kmph in about 4.8 seconds.
Some of the other cars in the segment are the Toyota bz4x and Tesla Model Y.
The Nissan ARIYA is estimated to be priced in the range of Rs 35-37 Lakh.
