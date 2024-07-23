Nissan X-Trail Offline Booking Now Available Before Official Launch

Nissan X-Trail |

Nissan has officially revealed its all-new X-Trail SUV ahead of its launch. Marking a significant return after a decade, the fourth-generation X-Trail is slated for an August 2024 launch. With selective dealership now accept bookings, there’s already notable demand among prospective buyers in India.

The Nissan X-Trail 7-seater SUV is equipped with a 1.5-liter turbocharged petrol engine and mild hybrid technology. Paired with a CVT automatic transmission, this setup delivers 163 bhp and 300 Nm of torque. The X-Trail is available in Pearl White, Champagne Silver, and Diamond Black. Its spacious cabin is complemented by dimensions of 4680mm in length, 1840mm in width, and 1725mm in height.

Read Also Nissan Launches Magnite Geza CVT at Rs 9.84 Lakh

Built on the advanced CMF-C platform, shared with the Qashqai, the new X-Trail distinguishes itself with larger dimensions, making it longer, wider, and taller than the Qashqai. With a turning radius of 5.5 meters and a ground clearance of 210mm, the X-Trail is well-suited for various terrains and driving conditions.

The India-specific Nissan X-Trail is loaded with modern features, including a 360-degree camera, a 12.3-inch digital driver's display, and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless smartphone connectivity. It also features a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, keyless entry, push-button start, dual-zone climate control, and cruise control.

Safety is a top priority with 7 airbags, traction control, ABS with EBD, hill start assist, and front parking sensors. The SUV's striking design includes the signature 'V-Motion' grille, split-headlamp clusters, LED DRLs, and diamond-cut alloy wheels.

In the competitive SUV market, the new Nissan X-Trail will compete with the Hyundai Tucson, Volkswagen Tiguan, Toyota Fortuner, Jeep Meridian, and Skoda Kodiaq.

Read Also Nissan Magnite SUV Achieves Milestone Sales of Over 30,000 Units in FY2024

A few months ago, the Nissan Magnite surpassed 30,000 annual sales for the third consecutive year, crossing the milestone of 100,000 domestic sales. This achievement has solidified the Magnite's significant presence in the industry. The success of Magnite's offline dealership model is expected to aid in the future marketing of the X-Trail.