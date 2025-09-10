 Land Rover SUVs Get ₹30 Lakh Cheaper, JLR Slashes Prices After GST Rate Cut
Land Rover SUVs Get ₹30 Lakh Cheaper, JLR Slashes Prices After GST Rate Cut

Jaguar Land Rover has cut prices across its ICE models in India after GST 2.0 reforms. Land Rover SUVs is now up to Rs 30 lakh cheaper, making luxury SUVs more affordable.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 03:19 PM IST
article-image
Land Rover Defender Becomes Cheaper by Up to Rs 30 Lakh. |

New Delhi: Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has announced massive price cuts on its luxury SUV models in India after the latest GST rate reduction introduced in the 56th GST Council meeting, chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The company has decided to pass the entire benefit of the GST 2.0 reforms to customers, making its premium vehicles more affordable. The new prices are effective immediately.

article-image

Big Discounts Across Popular JLR Models

JLR has reduced prices across its entire ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) portfolio, which includes the Range Rover, Defender, and Discovery. Here’s how much the prices have dropped:

Land Rover Defender: Rs 7 lakh to Rs 18.6 lakh cheaper

Range Rover: Rs 4.6 lakh to Rs 30.4 lakh cheaper

Discovery: Rs 4.5 lakh to Rs 9.9 lakh cheaper

These cuts mean that many high-end models are now available at significantly lower prices, making them more accessible to Indian buyers.

article-image

JLR Calls It a Big Boost for Customers and Industry

Rajan Amba, Managing Director of JLR India, welcomed the GST change, calling it a positive step for both customers and the luxury car industry. He added that this price rationalization would give a strong push to the luxury vehicle market in India and show JLR’s commitment to Indian buyers.

Amba said the revised pricing will not only benefit new buyers but also help the luxury car market grow faster in India.

