Equal Work, Unequal Wages: Gig Workers Still Earn Less, Report Highlights Persistent Pay Gap

Festive Hiring Rises, But Wage Disparity Remains.

Mumbai: Despite a surge in festive hiring this year, wage inequality between gig and permanent employees continues to persist. According to a Genius HRTech (formerly Genius Consultants) report, 47 per cent of respondents believe gig workers are paid less for the same roles compared to permanent employees. The findings underline a growing concern in India’s rapidly expanding gig economy — the lack of parity in compensation.

Up to 25 Percent Less Pay for Gig Workers

The survey revealed that 11 per cent of respondents said gig or freelance workers earn up to 10 per cent less than permanent employees, while 23 per cent indicated a 10–25 per cent pay gap. A further 13 per cent reported that gig workers earn over 25 per cent less. In contrast, only 3 per cent said there was no pay difference between the two groups.

The report, based on a Digipoll survey conducted among 1,550 professionals across industries between September 1–30, 2025, provides a detailed look into the current pay dynamics shaping India’s workforce.

Employees Demand ‘Equal Pay for Equal Work’

Nearly 73 per cent of respondents believe that festive gig workers should receive the same hourly pay as permanent employees for identical work. This reflects a strong sentiment among workers for fair and transparent wage policies in the gig sector.

Genius HRTech Chairman and Managing Director R. P. Yadav emphasized, “The festive economy thrives on gig workers’ agility, yet they operate on unequal terms. Equal pay must extend beyond permanent contracts. Fair compensation and skill-building are vital for a future-ready workforce.”

Employers Cite Flexibility, Lack of Benefits

From the employer’s viewpoint, 56 per cent justified the pay gap by citing the absence of long-term benefits or obligations, while 24 per cent attributed it to short-term job duration and 10 per cent to lower skill or training levels.

For better satisfaction among gig workers, 43 per cent of respondents suggested skill development opportunities, followed by 31 per cent preferring flexible shifts, 13 per cent seeking transport and meal support, and 9 per cent wanting career transition pathways to permanent employment.