 Equal Work, Unequal Wages: Gig Workers Still Earn Less, Report Highlights Persistent Pay Gap
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessEqual Work, Unequal Wages: Gig Workers Still Earn Less, Report Highlights Persistent Pay Gap

Equal Work, Unequal Wages: Gig Workers Still Earn Less, Report Highlights Persistent Pay Gap

A Genius HRTech report reveals nearly half of India’s workforce believes gig workers earn less than permanent employees. Despite festive hiring gains, pay disparity, flexibility, and lack of benefits continue to define gig work.

G R MukeshUpdated: Sunday, October 26, 2025, 05:00 PM IST
article-image
Festive Hiring Rises, But Wage Disparity Remains. |

Mumbai: Despite a surge in festive hiring this year, wage inequality between gig and permanent employees continues to persist. According to a Genius HRTech (formerly Genius Consultants) report, 47 per cent of respondents believe gig workers are paid less for the same roles compared to permanent employees. The findings underline a growing concern in India’s rapidly expanding gig economy — the lack of parity in compensation.

Up to 25 Percent Less Pay for Gig Workers

The survey revealed that 11 per cent of respondents said gig or freelance workers earn up to 10 per cent less than permanent employees, while 23 per cent indicated a 10–25 per cent pay gap. A further 13 per cent reported that gig workers earn over 25 per cent less. In contrast, only 3 per cent said there was no pay difference between the two groups.

Read Also
Gig economy in India is a relatively late starter; pandemic accelerates new ways of work
article-image

The report, based on a Digipoll survey conducted among 1,550 professionals across industries between September 1–30, 2025, provides a detailed look into the current pay dynamics shaping India’s workforce.

FPJ Shorts
Chhath Puja 2025: Mumbai’s Juhu Beach & 66 Other Locations Ready To Welcome Devotees | Watch Video
Chhath Puja 2025: Mumbai’s Juhu Beach & 66 Other Locations Ready To Welcome Devotees | Watch Video
MHA Opens Online Applications For Intelligence Bureau ACIO Technical Posts; Check Fee, Eligibility & Selection Process
MHA Opens Online Applications For Intelligence Bureau ACIO Technical Posts; Check Fee, Eligibility & Selection Process
Mumbai News: Commuters Slam Mumbai Metro Line 3 For Lack Of Escalators And Elevators At Airport Stations
Mumbai News: Commuters Slam Mumbai Metro Line 3 For Lack Of Escalators And Elevators At Airport Stations
'Bas Yehi Karo Tumlog': Farah Khan IRKED As Paps Record Her While Talking To Ashoke Pandit At Satish Shah's Funeral In Mumbai – Video
'Bas Yehi Karo Tumlog': Farah Khan IRKED As Paps Record Her While Talking To Ashoke Pandit At Satish Shah's Funeral In Mumbai – Video

Employees Demand ‘Equal Pay for Equal Work’

Nearly 73 per cent of respondents believe that festive gig workers should receive the same hourly pay as permanent employees for identical work. This reflects a strong sentiment among workers for fair and transparent wage policies in the gig sector.

Genius HRTech Chairman and Managing Director R. P. Yadav emphasized, “The festive economy thrives on gig workers’ agility, yet they operate on unequal terms. Equal pay must extend beyond permanent contracts. Fair compensation and skill-building are vital for a future-ready workforce.”

Read Also
Mumbai Ola-Uber Drivers’ Strike Enters Day 2; Commuters Hit Hard As Protest Grows Over Low Fares,...
article-image

Employers Cite Flexibility, Lack of Benefits

From the employer’s viewpoint, 56 per cent justified the pay gap by citing the absence of long-term benefits or obligations, while 24 per cent attributed it to short-term job duration and 10 per cent to lower skill or training levels.

For better satisfaction among gig workers, 43 per cent of respondents suggested skill development opportunities, followed by 31 per cent preferring flexible shifts, 13 per cent seeking transport and meal support, and 9 per cent wanting career transition pathways to permanent employment.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Equal Work, Unequal Wages: Gig Workers Still Earn Less, Report Highlights Persistent Pay Gap

Equal Work, Unequal Wages: Gig Workers Still Earn Less, Report Highlights Persistent Pay Gap

India Continues To Draw Record FDI As Major Global Firms Exit Pakistan Amid Economic And Regulatory...

India Continues To Draw Record FDI As Major Global Firms Exit Pakistan Amid Economic And Regulatory...

US Life Insurers, Not LIC, Led Recent Adani Investments

US Life Insurers, Not LIC, Led Recent Adani Investments

Tomorrow Bank Holiday: Banks To Remain Closed In These States On October 27, Check Complete Details

Tomorrow Bank Holiday: Banks To Remain Closed In These States On October 27, Check Complete Details

Lenskart To Launch ₹2,150 Crore IPO On October 31, Marking Its Highly Anticipated Stock Market...

Lenskart To Launch ₹2,150 Crore IPO On October 31, Marking Its Highly Anticipated Stock Market...