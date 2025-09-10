Royal Enfield Cuts 350cc Bike Prices By Up to ₹22,000, Hero MotoCorp Slashes Models By Up to ₹15,743

Royal Enfield & Hero MotoCorp Cut Prices, GST Rate Reduction Benefits Passed To Customers. |

New Delhi: Royal Enfield announced on Wednesday that it will reduce prices of its 350cc motorcycle range by up to Rs 22,000 starting September 22, 2025.

This price cut comes as the company passes on the full benefits of the recent GST rate reduction to its customers. The reduction applies not only to motorcycles but also to their service, apparel, and accessories.

The move aims to make Royal Enfield’s popular 350cc bikes more affordable and accessible to motorcycling fans across India.

For motorcycles above 350cc, prices will be adjusted according to the new GST rates. Customers will start seeing these new prices from September 22 onward.

Hero MotoCorp Follows with Price Cuts on Popular Models

On the same day, Hero MotoCorp also announced price reductions on various models by up to Rs 15,743 to pass on GST benefits to customers.

The new prices will come into effect on September 22, 2025.

The discount applies to well-known bikes like Splendor+, Glamour, and the Xtreme range, as well as scooters such as Xoom, Destini, and Pleasure+.

These cuts make two-wheelers more affordable for millions of Indians, especially with the festive season approaching.

GST Rate Cut to Boost Two-Wheeler Demand

Hero MotoCorp’s CEO, Vikram Kasbekar, welcomed the GST reform, calling it a major boost for consumption and India’s economic growth.

He said the GST 2.0 reforms will help India move toward becoming a USD 5 trillion economy by increasing affordability and accessibility of two-wheelers, which are essential for over half of Indian households for daily travel.

Kasbekar emphasised that the price cuts will push demand and make two-wheelers more accessible to India’s largest consumer base, especially during the upcoming festive season.

What This Means for Buyers

Both Royal Enfield and Hero MotoCorp’s price reductions mean customers can expect more affordable options for popular motorcycles and scooters starting September 22, 2025.

This move is expected to stimulate sales and make motorbikes and scooters more accessible to a wider audience across India.