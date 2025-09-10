 Royal Enfield Cuts 350cc Bike Prices By Up to ₹22,000, Hero MotoCorp Slashes Models By Up to ₹15,743
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessRoyal Enfield Cuts 350cc Bike Prices By Up to ₹22,000, Hero MotoCorp Slashes Models By Up to ₹15,743

Royal Enfield Cuts 350cc Bike Prices By Up to ₹22,000, Hero MotoCorp Slashes Models By Up to ₹15,743

Royal Enfield and Hero MotoCorp reduce prices on select motorcycles by up to Rs 22,000 and Rs 15,743 respectively, following GST rate cuts, making bikes more affordable ahead of the festive season.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 12:07 PM IST
article-image
Royal Enfield & Hero MotoCorp Cut Prices, GST Rate Reduction Benefits Passed To Customers. |

New Delhi: Royal Enfield announced on Wednesday that it will reduce prices of its 350cc motorcycle range by up to Rs 22,000 starting September 22, 2025.

This price cut comes as the company passes on the full benefits of the recent GST rate reduction to its customers. The reduction applies not only to motorcycles but also to their service, apparel, and accessories.

Read Also
Tata Motors To Fully Pass On GST Rate Cut Benefits To Commercial Vehicle Buyers From Sept 22, With...
article-image

The move aims to make Royal Enfield’s popular 350cc bikes more affordable and accessible to motorcycling fans across India.

For motorcycles above 350cc, prices will be adjusted according to the new GST rates. Customers will start seeing these new prices from September 22 onward.

FPJ Shorts
Video: Elderly Muslim Men Returning From Umrah, Stripped Off Skull Caps, Forced To Bow At Delhi Temple Over 'Urination' Claim; Accused Issues Apology
Video: Elderly Muslim Men Returning From Umrah, Stripped Off Skull Caps, Forced To Bow At Delhi Temple Over 'Urination' Claim; Accused Issues Apology
Bangladesh Revives Student Politics: DUCSU Elections Held After 6-Year Gap
Bangladesh Revives Student Politics: DUCSU Elections Held After 6-Year Gap
X-Men Actor James McAvoy Punched By Drunk Stranger At Toronto Bar After California Schemin' Premiere At TIFF 2025
X-Men Actor James McAvoy Punched By Drunk Stranger At Toronto Bar After California Schemin' Premiere At TIFF 2025
PhonePe Signs MoU With SIDBI To Offer Digital Solution Through Udyam Assist Platform, Empowering Micro Enterprises & Merchants
PhonePe Signs MoU With SIDBI To Offer Digital Solution Through Udyam Assist Platform, Empowering Micro Enterprises & Merchants

Hero MotoCorp Follows with Price Cuts on Popular Models

On the same day, Hero MotoCorp also announced price reductions on various models by up to Rs 15,743 to pass on GST benefits to customers.

The new prices will come into effect on September 22, 2025.

The discount applies to well-known bikes like Splendor+, Glamour, and the Xtreme range, as well as scooters such as Xoom, Destini, and Pleasure+.

These cuts make two-wheelers more affordable for millions of Indians, especially with the festive season approaching.

Read Also
'GST Rate Cut Will Counter US Tariff Hike, India To Keep Buying Russian Oil': Union Finance Minister...
article-image

GST Rate Cut to Boost Two-Wheeler Demand

Hero MotoCorp’s CEO, Vikram Kasbekar, welcomed the GST reform, calling it a major boost for consumption and India’s economic growth.

He said the GST 2.0 reforms will help India move toward becoming a USD 5 trillion economy by increasing affordability and accessibility of two-wheelers, which are essential for over half of Indian households for daily travel.

Kasbekar emphasised that the price cuts will push demand and make two-wheelers more accessible to India’s largest consumer base, especially during the upcoming festive season.

Read Also
GST 2.0 Impact: Mahindra Slashes SUV Prices By Up To ₹1.56 Lakh, Toyota By ₹3.49 Lakh, Renault...
article-image

What This Means for Buyers

Both Royal Enfield and Hero MotoCorp’s price reductions mean customers can expect more affordable options for popular motorcycles and scooters starting September 22, 2025.

This move is expected to stimulate sales and make motorbikes and scooters more accessible to a wider audience across India.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PhonePe Signs MoU With SIDBI To Offer Digital Solution Through Udyam Assist Platform, Empowering...

PhonePe Signs MoU With SIDBI To Offer Digital Solution Through Udyam Assist Platform, Empowering...

Royal Enfield Cuts 350cc Bike Prices By Up to ₹22,000, Hero MotoCorp Slashes Models By Up to...

Royal Enfield Cuts 350cc Bike Prices By Up to ₹22,000, Hero MotoCorp Slashes Models By Up to...

GST Scheme To Benefit 1 Lakh Farmers, Government Extends Deadline For Purchasing Tractors & Farm...

GST Scheme To Benefit 1 Lakh Farmers, Government Extends Deadline For Purchasing Tractors & Farm...

'To Please Trump, Cotton Farmers Across The Country Have Been Put At Risk', Kejriwal Slams India-US...

'To Please Trump, Cotton Farmers Across The Country Have Been Put At Risk', Kejriwal Slams India-US...

India Augments 3.8 GW Of Solar Open Access Capacity, Maharashtra Contributes 30% Of Total...

India Augments 3.8 GW Of Solar Open Access Capacity, Maharashtra Contributes 30% Of Total...