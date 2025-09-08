 Audi India Slashes Vehicle Rates Ranging From ₹2.6 Lakh To ₹7.8 Lakh To Pass On GST Rate Cut Benefits
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessAudi India Slashes Vehicle Rates Ranging From ₹2.6 Lakh To ₹7.8 Lakh To Pass On GST Rate Cut Benefits

Audi India Slashes Vehicle Rates Ranging From ₹2.6 Lakh To ₹7.8 Lakh To Pass On GST Rate Cut Benefits

Audi India has revised prices across its product portfolio following the implementation of GST 2.0, the company stated in a press release. Subsequently, the benefits to customers range from Rs 2.6 lakh to over Rs 7.8 lakh, depending on the model, it added.

PTIUpdated: Monday, September 08, 2025, 10:53 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: German luxury car maker Audi on Monday announced a price cut ranging from Rs 2.6 lakh to over Rs 7.8 lakh in its vehicles in India across models to pass on the benefits of the GST rate cut on automobiles.

Audi India has revised prices across its product portfolio following the implementation of GST 2.0, the company said in a statement.Subsequently, the benefits to customers range from Rs 2.6 lakh to over Rs 7.8 lakh, depending on the model, it added.

Read Also
ITR Filing: "Taxpayers Should Not Wait Till The Last Minute", Say Senior Income Tax Department...
article-image

Under the new prices, the company's entry SUV Q3 will start at a price of Rs 43.07 lakh, down from Rs 46.14 lakh earlier.Similarly, top top-end SUV Q8 will have a starting price of Rs 1.1 crore, down from Rs 1.18 crore earlier.

Prices of other models, such as SUVs Q5 and Q7, along with sedans A4 and A6, have also been reduced."The updated prices make Audi's range of luxury cars and SUVs more accessible, adding momentum to customer demand ahead of the festive season," the company said.

FPJ Shorts
Customers Postpone Purchases Expecting GST Price Cut, Total Vehicle Retail Sales In India Grow 2.84% At 19,64,547 Units In August
Customers Postpone Purchases Expecting GST Price Cut, Total Vehicle Retail Sales In India Grow 2.84% At 19,64,547 Units In August
Who Is Jason Miller? Trump's Long-Time Advisor & Lobbyist Tied To India Amid Strained Trade Relations
Who Is Jason Miller? Trump's Long-Time Advisor & Lobbyist Tied To India Amid Strained Trade Relations
Pune VIDEO: Muddy Roads Trigger Accidents In Hinjawadi Phase 3, MP Supriya Sule Urges Authorities To Act
Pune VIDEO: Muddy Roads Trigger Accidents In Hinjawadi Phase 3, MP Supriya Sule Urges Authorities To Act
Mumbai: Parents Of 4-Month-Old Baby Halt Ganpati Visarjan Procession, Argue With Devotees Over Loud Music; Video Goes Viral
Mumbai: Parents Of 4-Month-Old Baby Halt Ganpati Visarjan Procession, Argue With Devotees Over Loud Music; Video Goes Viral

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Customers Postpone Purchases Expecting GST Price Cut, Total Vehicle Retail Sales In India Grow 2.84%...

Customers Postpone Purchases Expecting GST Price Cut, Total Vehicle Retail Sales In India Grow 2.84%...

Dish Television To Enter Smart TV Market, Expects Non-DTH Services To Contribute One-Fourth Of...

Dish Television To Enter Smart TV Market, Expects Non-DTH Services To Contribute One-Fourth Of...

Audi India Slashes Vehicle Rates Ranging From ₹2.6 Lakh To ₹7.8 Lakh To Pass On GST Rate Cut...

Audi India Slashes Vehicle Rates Ranging From ₹2.6 Lakh To ₹7.8 Lakh To Pass On GST Rate Cut...

Vikram Solar Share Price: Vikram Solar Shares Jump 7%, Big Order From L&T Sparks Rally

Vikram Solar Share Price: Vikram Solar Shares Jump 7%, Big Order From L&T Sparks Rally

"1.69 Lakh Farmers Registered On Web Portal For Crop Damage Claims On 9.96 Lakh Acres": Haryana...