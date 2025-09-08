 Hero MotoCorp Appoints New CEO, Harshavardhan Chitale, 'Ideal Leader At This Pivotal Moment,' Says Pawan Munjal, Executive Chairman
Hero MotoCorp Appoints New CEO, Harshavardhan Chitale, 'Ideal Leader At This Pivotal Moment,' Says Pawan Munjal, Executive Chairman

PTI
Updated: Monday, September 08, 2025, 12:08 PM IST
File Image

New Delhi: Hero MotoCorp on Monday said it has appointed Harshavardhan Chitale as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective January 5, 2026.Chitale brings with him more than three decades of global leadership across both business-to-business and Business-to-Consumer sectors, with deep expertise in industrial automation, lighting, information technology services, and digital transformation, the two-wheeler major said in a regulatory filing.

He has held senior executive positions in leading publicly listed and multinational corporations, consistently delivering growth, profitability, and large-scale organisational renewal, it added.Chitale's distinguished track record spans not only profitable growth and transformation at scale but also the successful end-to-end integration of acquisitions, unlocking long-term value and synergies.

"Harsh's outstanding track record in driving growth, fostering innovation, and leading global transformation makes him the ideal leader for Hero MotoCorp at this pivotal moment," said Pawan Munjal, Executive Chairman, Hero MotoCorp.His vision and dynamism will accelerate the company's journey across electric and emerging mobility, premiumisation, digitalisation, sustainability, and organisational renewal -- shaping the future of mobility and beyond, he added.

Chitale served as the Global CEO of Signify's 4 billion Euro Professional Business (the global leader in lighting solutions), where he led a workforce of 12,000 employees across 70 countries, overseeing manufacturing, supply chain, product development, and digital transformation initiatives, Hero MotoCorp stated.

Under his stewardship, the business doubled profitability, pioneered large-scale innovation, and launched more than 100 products annually, including IoT-enabled lighting ecosystems.Prior to that, Harsh was the Vice Chairman & Managing Director of Philips Lighting India.He has also held top leadership roles as CEO and Board Member at HCL Infosystems and Honeywell Automation India, driving transformative growth and creating significant shareholder value.

As part of this leadership transition, Vikram Kasbekar, Acting CEO, will work closely with Harsh to ensure a smooth handover, the company said.Kasbekar will continue to serve on the Board of Hero MotoCorp as Executive Director and Chief Technology Officer, it added.

