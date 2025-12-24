 Adani Power Sets Ambitious 41.87 GW Capacity Target By FY32 With ₹2 Lakh Crore Investment
Adani Power Sets Ambitious 41.87 GW Capacity Target By FY32 With ₹2 Lakh Crore Investment

Updated: Wednesday, December 24, 2025, 03:44 PM IST
Adani Power Sets Ambitious 41.87 GW Capacity Target By FY32 With ₹2 Lakh Crore Investment

New Delhi: Adani Power Ltd has raised its long-term installed capacity target to 41.87 gigawatt (GW) by FY32 and committed capital expenditure of about Rs 2 lakh crore, signalling one of the most aggressive private-sector expansion plans in India's thermal power industry.

Sources said the company has lined up an aggressive expansion plan to help India meet a multi-decade rise in electricity demand.

The revised target marks a sharp step-up from the company's earlier plan of 30.67 GW by FY30, they said.

Adani Power operates 18.15 GW of generation capacity, implying an additional pipeline of 23.72 GW, which the company said is fully secured with land in possession and key equipment orders already placed.

Sources said it has committed around Rs 2 lakh crore (USD 22 billion) in capital expenditure through FY32, the largest by a private-sector thermal power producer, and said its entire planned expansion pipeline of 23.72 GW is secured with land and key equipment orders in place.

The company has accelerated its growth plans as India enters a prolonged phase of rising electricity demand, expanding capacity, securing large power supply contracts and committing record capital expenditure to strengthen its role in the country's energy security.

India's peak power demand is projected to rise sharply, driven by industrial growth, urbanisation and higher consumption. While renewable capacity is expanding rapidly, thermal power continues to provide baseload supply and grid-balancing support.

Industry estimates indicate India's peak power demand could rise from about 250 GW currently to 400 GW by 2031-32 and exceed 700 GW by 2047. The government has set a target of adding 100 GW of new thermal capacity by 2035.

During calendar year 2025, Adani Power increased generation capacity from 17,550 MW to 18,150 MW, including the acquisition of Vidarbha Industries Power Ltd, a 2x300 MW plant near Nagpur.

Adani Power also reported winning competitive power supply tenders across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Assam, and announced multiple ultra-supercritical greenfield projects.

Key projects announced in 2025 include a 1,500 MW project in Uttar Pradesh with an investment of about USD 2 billion, a 2,274 MW project in Bihar involving a USD 3 billion investment, a 1,600 MW ultra-supercritical project in Madhya Pradesh with an investment of Rs 21,000 crore, and a 3,200 MW greenfield project in Assam with an investment of Rs 48,000 crore.

The company also entered the hydropower segment through an agreement with Bhutan's Druk Green Power Corporation for the 570 MW Wangchhu hydroelectric project.

On fuel security, sources said Adani Power has received approval to operationalise the Dhirauli captive coal mine in Singrauli, Madhya Pradesh, with a peak production capacity of 6.5 million tonne per annum and geological reserves of about 558 million tonne.

The company's ongoing and planned projects are expected to generate large-scale employment during construction and operations, alongside skill development initiatives in project regions.

Sources said the company's priorities for 2026 include accelerating construction across new thermal projects, ramping up captive coal mining, expanding hydro partnerships and increasing digitalisation to improve operational efficiency and reliability.

It plans to fast-track construction of new projects, ramp up captive mining and expand hydro partnerships as it works towards achieving its FY32 capacity target.

