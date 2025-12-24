Bharti & Warburg Pincus Plan Strategic Investment In Haier India, 49% Stake Deal Valued At ₹13,000 Crore

Big Strategic Deal in Consumer Appliances Market. |

New Delhi: India’s consumer appliances market is set to become more competitive with a major strategic partnership in the making. Bharti Enterprises and global private equity firm Warburg Pincus are preparing to invest in Haier India. After the transaction, Bharti and Warburg Pincus together will hold a 49 percent stake in the company.

Haier Group will continue to own 49 percent of Haier India, while the remaining stake will stay with the company’s management team. The deal is estimated to be worth between USD 130 million and USD 150 million, or around Rs 13,200 crore.

What the Partnership Means for Haier India?

This partnership brings together three strong forces. Haier Group will provide global technology and innovation, Bharti Enterprises will contribute its strong presence and deep understanding of the Indian market, and Warburg Pincus will offer its long experience in scaling consumer brands.

The company believes this combination will help Haier India expand faster across the country and strengthen its position in the competitive consumer durables space.

Focus on ‘Made in India, Made for India’

A key focus of the partnership will be to strengthen Haier India’s “Made in India, Made for India” strategy. The company plans to increase local sourcing, expand manufacturing capacity, introduce new product innovations, and reach more markets across India.

With fresh capital coming in, Haier India expects better competitiveness across its entire value chain, from production to distribution and customer service.

Strong Growth in a Fast-Expanding Market

India’s consumer appliances market is growing rapidly due to rising incomes, changing lifestyles, and increasing appliance adoption in households. Haier India is already among the top three consumer durable companies in the country.

The company has a strong product range, including air conditioners, refrigerators, televisions, washing machines, and kitchen appliances. Over the past seven years, Haier India has recorded a growth rate of around 25 percent CAGR, one of the highest in the industry.

Partner Views on the Deal

Bharti Enterprises said it is pleased to work once again with Warburg Pincus and partner with Haier. The group believes Haier India can further strengthen its leadership through global innovation, strong customer service, and high-quality consumer experience.

Warburg Pincus said it is excited to invest in India’s fast-growing consumer durables market alongside Bharti and Haier, calling the partnership a major milestone in Haier India’s growth journey.