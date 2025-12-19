 Bharti Airtel Approves ₹15,700 Crore Final Call On Rights Shares To Cut Debt
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessBharti Airtel Approves ₹15,700 Crore Final Call On Rights Shares To Cut Debt

Bharti Airtel Approves ₹15,700 Crore Final Call On Rights Shares To Cut Debt

Bharti Airtel’s board has approved a first and final call of Rs 401.25 per share on 39.2 crore partly paid-up equity shares, raising over Rs 15,700 crore. The funds will be used mainly to repay borrowings, helping Airtel’s India operations become nearly net debt-free, excluding DoT liabilities. The record date is February 6, 2026, with the call payment window in March 2026.

PTIUpdated: Friday, December 19, 2025, 01:04 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: The board of telecom operator Bharti Airtel has approved the 'first and final call' of Rs 401.25 per share on 39.2 crore partly paid-up equity shares, that form over Rs 15,700 crore portion of its remaining rights issue.

The proceeds from the call on the partly paid-up equity shares will be used primarily for pre-payment/repayment of borrowings (including accrued interest) and general corporate purposes. With this, and along with its organic cash generation, the company's India operations are expected to become effectively net debt-free in the near term except for DoT (Department of Telecom) liabilities and finance lease obligations, strengthening the telco's balance sheet, the company said.

"...the Board of Directors of the company...has approved first and final call of Rs 401.25 per share (including a premium of Rs 397.50) on 392,287,662 outstanding partly paid-up equity shares of face value of INR 5 each (paid-up value of INR 1.25 each), issued by the company on a rights basis pursuant to Letter of Offer dated September 22, 2021," Airtel said in a filing on Thursday evening.

The Board has fixed February 6, 2026 as the record date for the purpose of determining the holders of the partly paid-up equity shares who shall be liable to pay the money on the first call. The Call payment period will commence on March 2, 2026 and end on March 16, 2026. Trading in partly paid-up equity shares of the company on the stock exchanges will be suspended with effect from February 6, 2026, it said. 

FPJ Shorts
Nagaland State Lottery Result: December 19, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Meghna Sambad Morning Friday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: December 19, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Meghna Sambad Morning Friday Weekly Draw
Most Expensive Tickets To Sunburn Festival Mumbai Cost ₹8.26 Lakh: What This Platinum Pass Offers?
Most Expensive Tickets To Sunburn Festival Mumbai Cost ₹8.26 Lakh: What This Platinum Pass Offers?
Air India Mumbai–Varanasi Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Bhubaneswar As Dense Fog Disrupts Air Operations
Air India Mumbai–Varanasi Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Bhubaneswar As Dense Fog Disrupts Air Operations
AFCAT 01/2026 Application Window Closes Today At 11:30 PM; Last Chance To Apply NOW At afcat.edcil.co.in
AFCAT 01/2026 Application Window Closes Today At 11:30 PM; Last Chance To Apply NOW At afcat.edcil.co.in

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bharti Airtel Approves ₹15,700 Crore Final Call On Rights Shares To Cut Debt

Bharti Airtel Approves ₹15,700 Crore Final Call On Rights Shares To Cut Debt

ICICI Prudential AMC Shares List With Over 20% Premium After Blockbuster IPO

ICICI Prudential AMC Shares List With Over 20% Premium After Blockbuster IPO

Odisha Draws ₹38,700 Crore Investment Interest On Day One Of Hyderabad Investors Meet

Odisha Draws ₹38,700 Crore Investment Interest On Day One Of Hyderabad Investors Meet

Haryana Farmers Hold ₹60,816 Crore In Outstanding Agricultural Loans, Relief Schemes Extended

Haryana Farmers Hold ₹60,816 Crore In Outstanding Agricultural Loans, Relief Schemes Extended

HCL Technologies To Acquire Hewlett Packard Enterprise Telco Solutions Business For $160 Million

HCL Technologies To Acquire Hewlett Packard Enterprise Telco Solutions Business For $160 Million