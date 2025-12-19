India-China Trade Gap Seen Widening To 106 Billion Dollars In 2025

File Image |

New Delhi: India's trade deficit with China is expected to reach USD 106 billion in 2025 as imports are rising faster than the country's exports to the neighbouring country, think tank GTRI said on Friday.

Our trade with China is growing like Snake Gourd. Going down every passing day.



In FY2021 our exports was $21.2B and imports $65.2B (Deficit = $44B)



In FY2025 our exports shrunk to $14.2B and imports soared to $113.4B ($99.2B)



Our deficit more than doubled in just five years… pic.twitter.com/fPYsIw90rZ — Congress Kerala (@INCKerala) December 18, 2025

It said that the country's exports to China fell from USD 23 billion in 2021 to USD 15.2 billion in 2022, stayed low at USD 14.5 billion in 2023, and then edged up to USD 15.1 billion in 2024. In 2025, exports are estimated to improve to USD 17.5 billion, still well below earlier levels, the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) said in its report.

On the other hand, imports from the neighbouring country have climbed much faster - from USD 87.7 billion in 2021 to USD 102.6 billion in 2022, USD 91.8 billion in 2023 and USD 109.6 billion in 2024. This calendar year, the country's inbound shipments are estimated at USD 123.5 billion. "This has pushed India's trade deficit (difference between imports and exports) with China from USD 64.7 billion in 2021 to USD 94.5 billion in 2024, and an expected USD 106 billion in 2025," GTRI Founder Ajay Srivastava said.

On December 16, in a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada has said that the deficit is mainly due to imports of raw materials, intermediate goods and capital goods, like auto components, electronic parts and assemblies, mobile phone parts, machinery and its parts, Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients, which are used for making finished products which are also exported out of India.

"An Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) has been constituted to consider the trends with respect to imports and exports and recommend corrective action wherever required," he has said. According to the GTRI, nearly 80 per cent of India's imports from China are concentrated in just four product groups - electronics, machinery, organic chemicals and plastics.

During January-October 2025, India's imports from China were dominated by electronics, which totalled USD 38 billion. This included imports of mobile phone components (USD 8.6 billion), integrated circuits (USD 6.2 billion), laptops (USD 4.5 billion), solar cells and modules (USD 3 billion), flat-panel displays (USD 2.6 billion), lithium-ion batteries (USD 2.3 billion) and memory chips (USD 1.8 billion). Machinery imports followed at USD 25.9 billion, with transformers alone accounting for USD 2.1 billion, highlighting India's dependence on Chinese capital goods for power and industrial projects, Srivastava said adding organic chemicals reached USD 11.5 billion, driven by antibiotics imports of USD 1.7 billion, underscoring China's dominance in pharmaceutical intermediates.

Plastics imports during the period stood at USD 6.3 billion, including USD 871 million of PVC resin, while steel and steel products amounted to USD 4.6 billion and medical and scientific equipment added USD 2.5 billion. "Together, these figures show that India's import bill from China is anchored in electronics, machinery, chemicals and materials that are difficult to substitute quickly, explaining the persistence of a large bilateral trade deficit despite efforts to diversify supply chains," he added.

In November, India's exports to China rose by 90 per cent to USD 2.2 billion. During April-November, the exports were up 33 per cent to USD 12.2 billion. Increasing exports of Naphtha, used in the plastic industry, is the biggest contributor to push the growth rate in November. Electronics goods, including printed circuit boards and mobile phone components too recorded healthy growth during the month.

