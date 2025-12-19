 Bharti Airtel Announces Major Leadership Reshuffle, Appoints Shashwat Sharma As MD & CEO Of Airtel India
IANSUpdated: Friday, December 19, 2025, 04:16 PM IST
article-image
Bharti Airtel on Thursday announced a major reshuffle of its senior leadership, with the board approving multiple key appointments across management, including the appointment of Shashwat Sharma as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO) of Airtel India. | Image: Airtel

New Delhi: Bharti Airtel on Thursday announced a major reshuffle of its senior leadership, with the board approving multiple key appointments across management, including the appointment of Shashwat Sharma as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD &amp; CEO) of Airtel India.

Sharma's appointment will come into effect from January 1, 2026, the telecom firms said in an exchange filing. Currently the CEO-designate, he will assume the role for a five-year term, subject to shareholder approval, and will be designated as a key managerial personnel of the company.

"We wish to inform that based on recommendations of HR &amp; Nomination Committee, the Board of Directors of the Company, has approved Appointment of Shashwat Sharma (currently, CEO Designate) as Managing Director and CEO (Airtel India) and Key Managerial Personnel (‘KMP’) of the Company with effect from January 01, 2026 for a period of five years, subject to the approval of shareholders," the telecom firm said in the exchange filing.

The decisions were approved by Airtel’s board at its meeting held on December 18, based on recommendations from the HR and Nomination Committee, the company said in an exchange filing.

article-image

Additionally, the board also approved the appointment of Gopal Vittal as Executive Vice Chairman. Vittal, who currently serves as Vice Chairman and Managing Director, will take on the new role as a whole-time director from January 1, 2026, for a period of five years, subject to shareholders’ nod.

Furthermore, Somen Ray, the current Chief Financial Officer, has been appointed as Group Chief Financial Officer, while Akhil Garg will assume charge as Chief Financial Officer for Airtel India.

The Bharati Airtel's board further approved changes in the compliance function, appointing Rohit Krishan Puri as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer with effect from January 1, 2026. Pankaj Tewari will continue as Group Company Secretary, providing leadership and oversight at the group level.

