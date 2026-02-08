Key Data, Big Earnings, Global Cues Ahead, What Will Move Markets This Week After 3.5% Rally?

Stock markets this week will be driven by inflation data, forex reserves, Q3 earnings and global cues. | File Image | Representational Image

Mumbai: Stock market sentiment this week will be guided by a mix of domestic data, global trends and key corporate earnings, analysts said. After a strong rally last week, investors are expected to stay cautious and closely watch fresh triggers before taking new positions.

Inflation and Forex Data in Focus

In India, the most important trigger will be retail inflation data, scheduled to be released on February 12. The data will give investors clarity on price trends and possible future action by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Another key indicator is India’s foreign exchange reserves data, due on February 13. This will help assess the country’s external sector strength and currency stability.

Q3 Earnings to Drive Stock-Specific Action

The earnings season remains active, and several big companies will announce their Q3 results this week. Market experts believe these results could lead to sharp stock-specific movements.

Key companies declaring results include:

- Titan Company

- Mahindra & Mahindra

- Ashok Leyland

- ONGC

- Bajaj Electricals

- Eicher Motors

Strong or weak numbers from these firms could influence broader market sentiment.

Global Cues and US Data Calendar

Globally, investors will keep a close eye on economic data from the United States. The performance of the Nasdaq Composite, which recently saw a decline, will be closely tracked.

Foreign Institutional Investors’ (FII) trading activity will also remain an important factor, as global risk appetite continues to shift.

Trade Deal and Geopolitical Developments

Markets will also factor in geopolitical developments, especially their impact on commodity prices. In a positive development, India and the US announced a framework for an interim trade agreement.

Under the deal:

- The US will reduce tariffs on Indian goods to 18% from 50%

- India will cut or remove duties on US industrial goods and several food and agricultural products

This is expected to support long-term trade and economic sentiment.

Consolidation Phase After Strong Rally

Experts say Indian markets have entered a consolidation phase after digesting the Union Budget 2026 and recent RBI policy decisions. Investor focus is now shifting to execution of capital expenditure and actual spending on the ground.

Last week, the Sensex jumped 3.53%, while the Nifty gained 3.49%, reflecting improved sentiment.