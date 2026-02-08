 Markets Eye Inflation Data On Feb 12, Nifty Gains 868 Points Last Week
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessMarkets Eye Inflation Data On Feb 12, Nifty Gains 868 Points Last Week

Markets Eye Inflation Data On Feb 12, Nifty Gains 868 Points Last Week

Stock markets will track retail inflation data on February 12, WPI numbers, and updates on the India–US trade deal next week. Global cues, geopolitics, earnings, rupee movement, and FPI flows will keep markets volatile, with Nifty showing a positive medium-term trend.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Sunday, February 08, 2026, 12:31 PM IST
article-image
Stock markets will track retail inflation data on February 12, WPI numbers, and updates on the India–US trade deal next week. |

Mumbai: The stock markets are set for an event-heavy week, with several important domestic and global factors expected to guide investor sentiment. From inflation data to updates on the India–US trade deal, markets are likely to remain volatile and news-driven.

Inflation Data in Focus

In India, investors will closely watch retail inflation data scheduled for February 12. This data is important because it will be released with a revised base year of 2024, offering a fresh view of price trends in the economy.

Read Also
Sensex Climbs 266 Points To 83,580, Nifty Near 25,700 As FMCG, Realty, Metal Stocks Lift Late Trade
article-image

This will be followed by WPI inflation numbers and foreign exchange reserves data on February 13, which will help investors understand wholesale price movements and the country’s external financial position.

FPJ Shorts
A ‘Wrong Message’, A UK Number, ₹2.6 Crore Profits on Screen — Reality Was A ₹70 Lakh Bitcoin Scam
A ‘Wrong Message’, A UK Number, ₹2.6 Crore Profits on Screen — Reality Was A ₹70 Lakh Bitcoin Scam
'The Nation Should Be Indebted...': Suhel Seth Quips About Rajeev Shukla's Role In Indo-US Relations Post IND vs USA ICC T20 WC Match
'The Nation Should Be Indebted...': Suhel Seth Quips About Rajeev Shukla's Role In Indo-US Relations Post IND vs USA ICC T20 WC Match
Tariffs, Trade & Oil: US Pressure Tests India's Strategic Autonomy
Tariffs, Trade & Oil: US Pressure Tests India's Strategic Autonomy
Explained: India–US Interim Trade Deal & The Road To A Free Trade Agreement
Explained: India–US Interim Trade Deal & The Road To A Free Trade Agreement

India–US Trade Deal Developments

Markets will also track new details related to the India–US interim trade deal. Any clarity on the structure or timelines of the agreement could impact sectors linked to exports, manufacturing, and global trade.

Earnings and Global Cues

The corporate earnings season is still active, and several companies are expected to announce results. These earnings could lead to stock-specific movements, especially in mid-cap and large-cap stocks.

Globally, investors will keep an eye on key US economic data and the performance of the Nasdaq Composite, which has recently seen some weakness.

Read Also
Global Brokerages Hail India-US Trade Deal As Major Positive, Sensex Surges Over 4,200 Points To...
article-image

Geopolitical Risks Remain Important

Geopolitical developments, especially talks between the US and Iran, will also be closely monitored. Any negative outcome could raise concerns about possible military action, leading to higher volatility in global equity, currency, and commodity markets.

Rupee, FPI Flows and Market Outlook

The Indian rupee, which recently recovered from a record low after the India–US trade announcement, will remain a key indicator. Along with this, foreign portfolio investor (FPI) flows will be watched to assess liquidity and risk appetite.

Read Also
Stock Markets Rebound Over 1% After Budget Shock, Value Buying Lifts Sensex & Nifty
article-image

With the Union Budget 2026 and RBI policy decisions already absorbed, markets have entered a consolidation phase. Investors are now focusing on actual spending, capex execution, and policy implementation.

Nifty Technical View

Last week, the Nifty index moved sharply, hitting a high of 26,341 and a low of 24,679, before closing at 25,693.70, up 868 points. Technically, the index formed a strong bullish pattern.

Immediate resistance is seen at 25,800, while support lies near 25,500.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

A ‘Wrong Message’, A UK Number, ₹2.6 Crore Profits on Screen — Reality Was A ₹70 Lakh...
A ‘Wrong Message’, A UK Number, ₹2.6 Crore Profits on Screen — Reality Was A ₹70 Lakh...
Markets Eye Inflation Data On Feb 12, Nifty Gains 868 Points Last Week
Markets Eye Inflation Data On Feb 12, Nifty Gains 868 Points Last Week
8th Pay Commission Website Launched, Online Suggestions Invited From Employees & Pensioners
8th Pay Commission Website Launched, Online Suggestions Invited From Employees & Pensioners
GIC Re Q3 Profit At ₹1,519 Crore, Premium Crosses ₹10.9 Lakh Crore
GIC Re Q3 Profit At ₹1,519 Crore, Premium Crosses ₹10.9 Lakh Crore
Shree Cements Bets On Q4 Volume Rebound Of 9–9.5 MT, RMC Network To Jump To 45 Plants
Shree Cements Bets On Q4 Volume Rebound Of 9–9.5 MT, RMC Network To Jump To 45 Plants