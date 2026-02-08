 8th Pay Commission Website Launched, Online Suggestions Invited From Employees & Pensioners
The government has launched the official website of the 8th Pay Commission and started inviting online suggestions through the MyGov portal. Employees and pensioners can share their views digitally, with full confidentiality. This marks a key step toward future salary and pension revisions.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Sunday, February 08, 2026, 12:10 PM IST
Image Generated By AI

New Delhi: There is good news for central government employees and pensioners. The Government of India has officially launched the website of the 8th Central Pay Commission. This step has raised strong hopes of salary increases and changes in the pay structure, something that employees have been waiting for a long time.

The launch of the website shows that the work of the 8th Pay Commission has formally started. A few days ago, the government had already finalized office space for the commission in Delhi so that it could begin its operations smoothly. Now, with the website going live, the commission has moved one step further.

Through this website, the 8th Pay Commission has invited suggestions and feedback from all stakeholders. This includes not only ministries, departments, and employee unions, but also individual employees and pensioners. The commission wants to understand what kind of changes people expect in salaries, allowances, pensions, and the overall pay structure.

To make this process easy and inclusive, the commission has partnered with the MyGov portal. Anyone who is currently working, retired, or connected to a government service can share their views through the official website or directly on the MyGov platform. The commission believes that people who are directly affected by pay commission decisions should have a strong voice in the process.

The commission has also clearly stated that the entire suggestion process will be online only. It will not accept any suggestions sent through physical letters, documents, or emails. All feedback must be submitted through the MyGov portal. This move is aimed at transparency, efficiency, and wider participation.

Another important assurance given by the commission is about privacy. The identity of those sending suggestions will be kept completely confidential. Employees and pensioners can share their views freely without fear, pressure, or hesitation.

Overall, the launch of the 8th Pay Commission website is a major development. It signals that discussions on salary revision and structural reforms are now officially underway, bringing renewed hope to lakhs of central government employees and pensioners across the country.

