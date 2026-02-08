 Shree Cements Bets On Q4 Volume Rebound Of 9–9.5 MT, RMC Network To Jump To 45 Plants
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessShree Cements Bets On Q4 Volume Rebound Of 9–9.5 MT, RMC Network To Jump To 45 Plants

Shree Cements Bets On Q4 Volume Rebound Of 9–9.5 MT, RMC Network To Jump To 45 Plants

Shree Cements expects a strong Q4 volume rebound of 9–9.5 million tonnes on higher infrastructure spending. The company is aggressively expanding its RMC business, targeting 45 plants soon, while maintaining strong cost control, a debt-free balance sheet, and a clear, demand-driven capacity expansion strategy.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Sunday, February 08, 2026, 09:39 AM IST
article-image
Shree Cements expects a strong Q4 volume rebound of 9–9.5 million tonnes on higher infrastructure spending. | File Image |

Kolkata: Shree Cements is confident of a sharp recovery in cement volumes in the January–March quarter of the current financial year. Speaking during its Q3 analyst call, the company said it expects sales volumes of 9 to 9.5 million tonnes in Q4, supported by higher infrastructure activity and increased government spending towards the end of the fiscal year.

The management said that the Centre’s focus on utilising infrastructure budgets before March 31 should lead to better demand, especially from roads, housing, and other public projects. After a year where pricing was a key concern, the company is now shifting its focus towards higher capacity utilisation as demand improves.

Read Also
JSW Cement Shares Jump 8.11% To ₹125.56 On Profit Rise, Stock Sees Strong Buying Interest
article-image

Aggressive push in ready-mix concrete

Alongside cement volumes, Shree Cements is stepping up its presence in the ready-mix concrete (RMC) segment. The company plans to expand its RMC network from the current 19 plants to 45 plants over the next six to eight months.

FPJ Shorts
Shree Cements Bets On Q4 Volume Rebound Of 9–9.5 MT, RMC Network To Jump To 45 Plants
Shree Cements Bets On Q4 Volume Rebound Of 9–9.5 MT, RMC Network To Jump To 45 Plants
Who Is Harmeet Singh? USA Cricketer Once Arrested By Mumbai Police For Driving Car On Andheri Railway Station
Who Is Harmeet Singh? USA Cricketer Once Arrested By Mumbai Police For Driving Car On Andheri Railway Station
'Across India Gods Are Given Alcohol': Mythologist Devdutt Patnaik On India's Religious Offerings & What It Reveals About Our Faith
'Across India Gods Are Given Alcohol': Mythologist Devdutt Patnaik On India's Religious Offerings & What It Reveals About Our Faith
'India's Message On Terrorism Is Clear; No Double Standards, No Compromise': PM Modi In Malaysia
'India's Message On Terrorism Is Clear; No Double Standards, No Compromise': PM Modi In Malaysia

Management said the RMC expansion is part of a long-term strategy to move higher in the construction value chain. Nearly 45 percent of the cement used in these RMC plants is sourced internally, which helps the company improve overall utilisation of its cement capacity.

Read Also
Adani Cement Becomes First In The Industry To Adopt The Taskforce On Nature-Related Financial...
article-image

Capacity expansion and capex plans

Shree Cements expects its total cement capacity to touch 72 million tonnes by March 2026. For the next financial year, the company has planned a baseline capital expenditure of Rs 500 crore. Most of this spending will go towards RMC expansion and infrastructure projects such as railway sidings, which help reduce logistics costs.

The company maintained its long-term target of 80 million tonnes capacity, but clarified that future expansions will be demand-led to avoid idle assets.

Read Also
JSW Cement Turns Profitable With ₹130.62 Crore Net Profit In Q3 FY26, Reversing Prior Year Loss
article-image

Strong balance sheet and cost control

On costs, Shree Cements continues to remain among the most efficient players in the industry. Fuel costs stand at Rs 1.56 per kilo calorie. Renewable energy now accounts for 61% of total power consumption, backed by 634 MW of green power capacity.

The company remains debt-free, with cash reserves of around Rs 6,000 crore. It also indicated that the dividend payout for FY26 could be higher than last year.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Shree Cements Bets On Q4 Volume Rebound Of 9–9.5 MT, RMC Network To Jump To 45 Plants
Shree Cements Bets On Q4 Volume Rebound Of 9–9.5 MT, RMC Network To Jump To 45 Plants
India's Gems & Jewellery Sector Hails Historic US Trade Deal, Zero Tariffs On Diamonds Set To Boost...
India's Gems & Jewellery Sector Hails Historic US Trade Deal, Zero Tariffs On Diamonds Set To Boost...
Pakistan Faces Twin Risks Of Unrest And Mass Migration As Unemployment Deepens
Pakistan Faces Twin Risks Of Unrest And Mass Migration As Unemployment Deepens
Karur Vysya Bank Expands Footprint With Inauguration Of 900th Branch In Chennai
Karur Vysya Bank Expands Footprint With Inauguration Of 900th Branch In Chennai
Zero-Duty Access For 800–1,600 cc US Motorcycles Under India-US Trade Pact To Boost...
Zero-Duty Access For 800–1,600 cc US Motorcycles Under India-US Trade Pact To Boost...