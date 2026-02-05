JSW Cement Shares Jump 8.11% To ₹125.56 On Profit Rise, Stock Sees Strong Buying Interest

Stock Rallies Strongly In Intraday Trade. |

Mumbai: JSW Cement shares saw strong buying interest on February 5, rising sharply during intraday trade. The stock was trading at Rs 125.56, up Rs 9.42 or 8.11 percent for the day. The sharp rise shows positive sentiment among investors towards the cement company during the trading session.

The stock opened at Rs 121 and moved higher as buying increased during the morning trade. The strong upward movement indicates strong market participation and positive momentum in the stock.

Trading Range Shows Strong Demand

During the session, the stock touched a high of Rs 126.96 and a low of Rs 120.40. The narrow gap between opening price and intraday low suggests that selling pressure remained limited. The stock largely stayed in positive territory throughout the trading session.

The previous closing price was Rs 116.14, which means the stock gained significantly compared to the last closing level. Such sharp single-day gains usually attract trader interest and short-term market activity.

Market Capitalisation And Valuation Snapshot

JSW Cement currently has a market capitalisation of around Rs 16,800 crore. The stock’s 52-week high stands at Rs 162.15, while the 52-week low is Rs 106.65. This shows the stock is still trading below its yearly peak but comfortably above its yearly low levels.

Dividend details were not available in the latest trading snapshot. The P/E ratio was also not displayed, which sometimes happens depending on data availability or reporting structure.

Sector Sentiment May Be Supporting Movement

The rally could be supported by overall positive sentiment in the cement sector. Cement stocks often move based on infrastructure demand, construction activity, and government spending trends. However, daily price movement can also be influenced by trading activity and short-term market positioning.

Easy Takeaway For Investors

The sharp rise shows strong short-term buying momentum. However, stock prices can change quickly based on market news, sector trends, and investor sentiment. Investors usually track volumes, sector news, and broader market trends before making decisions.

Disclaimer: This report is based on market data and publicly available information. Stock market investments are subject to risks. Past performance does not guarantee future returns. Investors should consult financial advisors before investing.