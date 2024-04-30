Nissan Magnite SUV Achieves Milestone Sales of Over 30,000 Units in FY2024

Nissan Magnite |

For the third year straight, the compact SUV Nissan Magnite has reached a significant milestone by selling over 30,000 units. The Japanese automaker also shared that in January this year, domestic sales of the Magnite reached one million.

In the fiscal year 2023-24, Nissan sold 30,146 units of Magnite in India. This is slightly less than the 32,546 units sold in the previous fiscal year and the record-breaking 33,905 units sold in FY2021-22. Since its launch in December 2020, the company has exported over 30,000 units of the Magnite to international markets. The compact SUV is shipped to several countries, including Uganda, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan, and Indonesia.

The Nissan Magnite SUV provides customers with two engine options. The first is a 1.0-liter naturally aspirated (NA) engine, delivering 71bhp and 96Nm of torque. The second option is a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine, producing a maximum power of 99bhp and a peak torque of 160Nm. The turbo engine is paired with a standard five-speed manual gearbox, and customers can opt for a CVT transmission, which reduces torque to 152Nm. Additionally, a five-speed AM version of the naturally aspirated petrol engine is now available.

The Nissan Magnite comes packed with features, including an 8-inch touchscreen entertainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It also boasts a 7-inch digital instrument panel and auto air conditioning with rear vents for added comfort. The XV and XV Premium trim levels offer additional perks such as ambient lighting, JBL speakers, puddle lamps, and wireless phone charging. Safety features on the SUV include electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), dual front airbags, a 360-degree camera, and hill-start assist.

Nissan Magnite Spy Shots | Image Courtesy: weguide.auto/Instagram

Nissan is giving the Magnite a mid-life makeover, with expectations for its release in India later this year. A disguised test mule of the vehicle was recently spotted on the roads, suggesting that the SUV's debut is imminent. The upcoming changes will bring visual enhancements, new features, and advanced safety technology to the model.