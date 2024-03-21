Nissan Magnite Facelift Spotted Testing, Launch Imminent!

Nissan Magnite Spy Shots | Image Courtesy: weguide.auto/Instagram

A facelift version of the Nissan Magnite has been seen being tested on Indian streets. Even though it was covered up a lot, we could catch a glimpse of it from behind. The Nissan Magnite hasn’t been selling as well lately, even though it’s been around in India for more than three years. This updated version aims to get back some of its lost popularity and make sure it stays modern.

The test version of the updated Nissan Magnite looked a lot like the one you see on the roads now, but it had different fancy wheels, which seemed to be about 16-inches. The back of the car will probably look similar to what it does now, but with a few small changes like new bumper and slightly different rear lights. However, the front might see more changes, like a new bumper and different headlights.

Nissan Magnite Spy Shots | Image Courtesy: weguide.auto/Instagram

In the upgraded 2024, Nissan Magnite, you can probably expect a single-piece sunroof. The current model already comes with an 8-inch touchscreen for entertainment, which supports wireless connections for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It also has a digital screen for the dashboard, automatic air conditioning, keyless entry, armrest for both the front and back seats, air vents at the rear, a push-button ignition, and Nissan connect for telematics. Additionally, this SUV is equipped with LED headlights, for lights, and front turn signals.

Nissan Magnite Spy Shots | Image Courtesy: weguide.auto/Instagram

The SUV will keep the same 1.0-litre, 3-cyclinder petrol engine that gives out 71 bhp and 96Nm of torque. It will also have the 1.0-litre turbo engine, which is more powerful at 99bhp and 160Nm of torque. You can choose between a 5-speed manual transmission, a 5-speed AMT (not available for all versions), and a CVT for the turbo petrol model.

Expect the Magnite facelift to be priced slightly higher than the current model, which starts at Rs 6 lakh (ex-showroom). Its rivals will include the likes of the Renault Kiger, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon and Hyundai Venue.