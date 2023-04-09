All you need to know about Salman Khan's new bulletproof Nissan Patrol car

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 09, 2023
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has imported a fully bulletproof Nissan Patrol SUV due to rising safety concerns and death threats he has received recently
This is Khan's second fully bulletproof car, after the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado SUV, which he uses on various occasions.
The Nissan Patrol is a flagship SUV from the company, with a 5.6-liter V8 petrol engine delivering 405hp of maximum power and 560Nm of peak torque, mated with a 7-speed automatic gearbox.
While Nissan only sells select models in the Indian market, the Patrol SUV is not yet available for sale in India.
The Patrol SUV is widely used in the UAE market, with pricing starting from AED 206,000, equivalent to Rs 45.89 lakh in the Indian market.
The Nissan Patrol is considered a luxury SUV with advanced features such as a smart rearview mirror, intelligent emergency braking, and blind-spot warning systems.
