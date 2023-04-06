Inside Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments in Bandra: From gym to beautiful paintings

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 06, 2023
Bollywood actor Salman Khan lives in a modest 1BHK in Bandra's Galaxy Apartments
He often shares pictures and videos from his abode. Take a look:
Salman's house has an L-shaped living-cum-dining room
It has a huge painting of Salman on one of the walls
It has been reportedly that many painting on the wall in Galaxy Apartment is done by Salman
One of the walls also has a painting of his pet
Salman grew up at Galaxy Apartments with his brothers Sohail and Arbaaz and sister Arpita
While Salman stays on the ground floor, his parents live on the first floor
Reportedly, Salman also has a personal gym
The interiors of the house is mostly cream, brown and white
It gives a stunning view of Bandstand
The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor greets his fans from the balcony of his house every year on Eid and on his birthday
