Inside Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments in Bandra: From gym to beautiful paintings

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 06, 2023

Bollywood actor Salman Khan lives in a modest 1BHK in Bandra's Galaxy Apartments

He often shares pictures and videos from his abode. Take a look:

Salman's house has an L-shaped living-cum-dining room

It has a huge painting of Salman on one of the walls

It has been reportedly that many painting on the wall in Galaxy Apartment is done by Salman

One of the walls also has a painting of his pet

Salman grew up at Galaxy Apartments with his brothers Sohail and Arbaaz and sister Arpita

While Salman stays on the ground floor, his parents live on the first floor

Reportedly, Salman also has a personal gym

The interiors of the house is mostly cream, brown and white

It gives a stunning view of Bandstand

The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor greets his fans from the balcony of his house every year on Eid and on his birthday

