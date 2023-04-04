Inside Priyanka Chopra's ₹144 crore LA mansion: From mandir to swimming pool & gym

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 04, 2023
Power couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas bought a mansion in Encino area of Los Angeles after tying the knot
According to media reports, the cost of the mansion is estimated at $20 million (Rs 144 crore)
Priyanka and Nick have often shared their pictures on Instagram, giving a glimpse of their luxurious property
The couple has a huge Lord Shiva idol in the mandir
They have often shared pictures in which they are seen performing puja
Reportedly, their abode in LA has seven bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with a vast outdoor space
It has a vast outdoor space and a swimming pool
The mansion also has a stunning backyard that looks out onto the city
While one side of the home gives the view mountains, other side has a pool. It also has a seating arrangement and a cosy corner for pets
Just like their other rooms, their kitchen also follows the cream and white colour pattern
A well-equipped at-home gym is no surprise. Photo frames on one wall and a large LED on another can be seen in the gym
The home conceptualised in the shades of white, cream, tan and brown. It modern space also has stone walls
Floral lamps can also be seen at different places inside the house. The restroom has ivory and cream interiors
Their home also has a play area for their daughter Malti Marie
Priyanka and Nick have also framed their Gathbandhan on a wall
Fair to say, the global star truly has it all!
