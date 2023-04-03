Citadel: Priyanka Chopra Jonas joined by co-star Richard Madden at trailer launch in Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 03, 2023
Actors Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden launched the official trailer of their upcoming web series 'Citadel', amidst ecstatic media personnel in Mumbai. See more pics ahead
Priyanka, who flew down to Mumbai for the NMACC Launch, last weekend, was joined by her co-star who flew to the city, earlier during the day
The actors were seen greeting each other on-stage
Both actors play agents Mason Kane and Nadia Sinh who belong to Citadel, an organisation that does not owe loyalty to any nation
During the press conference, both actors opened about several details regarding the show, what excited them about the story, their characters etc
Madden's biggest claim to fame is the character of Robb Stark from the cult show 'Game of Thrones'
Of course, Priyanka was questioned about her comments on The Armchair Podcast referencing her journey in Bollywood. The actress did clarify why she said what she said
The 40-year old actress maintained that she was confident to speak about her journey now, having cemented her position in the West
