 Renault Duster and Nissan SUV Teasers Released, Set To Debut In India In 2025
Renault is set to unveil the new Renault Duster in both 5-seater and 7-seater variants, while Nissan will introduce its own versions of these SUVs.

Suvasit ShrivastavaUpdated: Thursday, March 28, 2024, 10:58 AM IST
The official announcement from the Nissan and Renault alliance confirms the launch of four new products in the Indian market. Renault is set to unveil the new Renault Duster in both 5-seater and 7-seater variants, while Nissan will introduce its own versions of these SUVs. The upcoming SUV models are slated to debut in the Indian market starting in 2025.

A preview of the two upcoming midsize SUVs has been revealed in concept form. These SUVs will be built on the Renault-Nissan Alliance’s modular CMF-B platform, which is extensively localized and serves as the basis for various global models from both manufacturers. While Renault has not yet confirmed, it is speculated that its CMF-B-based 5-seater SUV could revive the ‘Duster’ nameplate.

The recently previewed CMF-B SUV displays several aesthetic enhancements in contrast to the global-spec Duster, such as redesigned headlamps and a rejuvenated front bumper. Conversely, the Nissan SUV presents unique L-shaped LED daytime running lights (DRLs) interconnected by a light bar running across the front.

The global unveiling of the third-generation Renault Duster has taken place, marking a significant milestone. This latest iteration is underpinned by the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance’s CMF-B modular platform, a versatile foundation shared with several other global vehicles. Tailored specifically for the Indian market, the platform will undergo extensive localization. Positioned as a 5-seater SUV, it will face stiff competition from established contenders such as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq, VW Taigun, and others.

The teaser provides a sneak peek at the upcoming Renault Duster designed specifically for India, showcasing a slightly altered appearance from the global model. Expect to see refreshed headlamps and a revamped front bumper. Meanwhile, the Nissan SUV featured in the teaser exhibit a more upright design, with distinctive L-shaped LED daytime running lamps connected by a light bar running across the width.

It is anticipated that both SUV will also offer 7-seater variant. Positioned to compete with models such as the Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari, and Mahindra XUV700, these SUVs will expand their offerings to cater to a wider audience.

Both SUVs are expected to come with updated petrol and petrol-hybrid powertrains. The global-spec Duster, for instance, is equipped with a 94bhp, 1.6L 4-cylinder petrol engine along with two electric motors, one of which is a 49bhp drive motor.

