Elon Musk Reignites Feud For Fight With Mark Zuckerburg; Netizens React

The billionaire went to Capitol Hill to watch Benjamin Netanyahu, the prime minister of Israel, address Congress. Musk declared to the media, "I'll fight Zuckerberg anywhere, anytime, and under any conditions." On social media, the same video has been circulating.

Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg have disagreed on a number of issues for more than four years, ranging from artificial intelligence to aerospace. The two business moguls, who oversee Facebook and SpaceX and Tesla, respectively, haven't exactly kept their rivalry under wraps.

Notwithstanding his satisfaction with Meta's most recent AI model, Musk is still excited about taking on Zuckerberg. Musk declared that "any place, any time, any rules" would not stop him from fighting.

After Musk's challenge became widely known on Threads, Mark Zuckerberg asked, "Are we really doing this again?" in response. Social media sites, particularly X (formerly Twitter), were a hive of activity in response to this "indirect" exchange between the tech giants.

Netizens reaction

Social media user intern @intern said 'wasn't this like 8 months ago or is he doubling down on something that is stale content'

Another user, Franklin@franklinisbored on x (previously called twitter), said, 'Lmao Elon will lose'.

Another x user Nick The Trader @nickth3kid said Elon would get rolled unfortunately.

Social x user Alex Innovare @AlexInnovare said 'Elon really is going through some manic episode right now'.

Zuckerberg has consistently asserted that he is prepared to face the X chief at any time. Musk, however, responded, claiming that the CEO of Meta had made empty statements devoid of any true meaning.

Fans of Musk and Zuckerberg have also been engaged in a constant verbal sparring match regarding this potential meeting, which sounds like a highly intriguing event.