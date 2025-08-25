 Delhi Metro Fares Revised After 8 Years, New Rates Up to ₹64, 20% Discount Still Available
Delhi Metro fares have increased for the first time in 8 years. New prices range from Rs 11 to Rs 64. Smart cards and QR tickets offer up to 20 percent discount during off-peak hours.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Monday, August 25, 2025, 11:47 AM IST
New Delhi Metro Fare from August 25. | File Image |

New Delhi: Delhi Metro fares have been revised after eight years, effective Monday, August 25, 2025. This fare hike applies to all regular routes and the Airport Express Line. The increase ranges between Rs 1 to Rs 5, depending on the travel distance.

What Is the New Fare Range?

Minimum fare: Rs 11 (earlier Rs 10)

Maximum fare: Rs 64 (earlier Rs 60)

Fare increase breakdown:

0–2 km: Rs 11 (Rs 1 increase)

2–5 km: Rs 21 (Rs 1 increase)

5–12 km: Rs 32 (Rs 2 increase)

12–21 km: Rs 43 (Rs 3 increase)

21–32 km: Rs 54 (Rs 4 increase)

Above 32 km: Rs 64 (Rs 4 increase)

Airport Express Line Fare

Traveling on the Airport Express Line will now cost Rs 1 to Rs 5 more, depending on the trip length. However, the line still offers discounted fares compared to regular metro lines for many routes.

Sample Route Fare Update

Noida City Centre to Rajiv Chowk: Rs 43 (earlier Rs 40)

Noida City Centre to Dwarka Sector 21: Rs 64 (earlier Rs 60)

Discounts Still Available

Delhi Metro continues to offer discounts for smart card and QR ticket users, especially during off-peak hours:

Smart Card: 10 percent discount on all rides

Extra 10 percent off during off-peak hours (total 20 percent)

Local Artist Gifts Handmade Portrait To On-duty CISF Jawan In Delhi Metro, Brings 'Million Dollar...
MJQRT (Multiple Journey QR Ticket): Flat 20 percent discount during off-peak hours

Off-Peak Timings:

- Before 8:00 AM

- 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM

- After 9:00 PM

Is Metro Travel Free for Women or Students?

No. Currently, Delhi Metro is not free for women or students. However, the first coach in every train is reserved for women and differently-abled passengers.

Delhi Metro Briefly Halted After 4.4 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts NCR; Tremors Felt In Noida,...
Buying Tickets Online or on WhatsApp

You can now buy Metro tickets online using apps like the DMRC Travel App or WhatsApp.

To buy on WhatsApp:

- Send “Hi” to +91 9650855800

- Choose your language and select “Buy Ticket”

- Enter source, destination, and number of tickets

- Make payment and receive a QR code

- Scan QR code at Metro gates to enter

