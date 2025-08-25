 'Drive The Animal Spirits To Create Investment Cycle', Says RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra, Unveiling Measures To Expand Bank Credit
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusiness'Drive The Animal Spirits To Create Investment Cycle', Says RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra, Unveiling Measures To Expand Bank Credit

'Drive The Animal Spirits To Create Investment Cycle', Says RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra, Unveiling Measures To Expand Bank Credit

In his inaugural address at the annual banking conference ‘FIBAC 2025’, the Governor said RBI is examining measures to expand bank credit, including the sunrise sectors.

PTIUpdated: Monday, August 25, 2025, 01:34 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

Mumbai: RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra on Monday asked banks and corporates to come together and drive the "animal spirits" to create an investment cycle, as the country navigates a choppy global economic environment.

In his inaugural address at the annual banking conference ‘FIBAC 2025’, the Governor said RBI is examining measures to expand bank credit including the sunrise sectors.

Read Also
Shares of Reliance Power & Reliance Infrastructure Hit Lower Circuit Limits, Investors' Sentiment...
article-image

"I would like to emphasise that we might seem to be on opposite sides, with the regulated entities trying to accelerate growth and the regulators focussing on stability, but we actually have the same objectives. We are in the same team, we have the same shared vision of a Vikshit Bharat," he said.

Malhotra said he is looking forward to working together with the regulated entities to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of India's financial intermediation to ensure that the due benefits reach the people. "At the time when the balance sheets of the banks and the corporates are at their best, they should come together and drive the animal spirits to create an investment cycle, which is so important at this juncture," he said.

FPJ Shorts
DU UG Admission 2025: Spot Round 1 Registration Today At admission.uod.ac.in; Check Key Dates & Steps To Apply
DU UG Admission 2025: Spot Round 1 Registration Today At admission.uod.ac.in; Check Key Dates & Steps To Apply
15-Km Jam On Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway Leaves Commuters Stranded For Hours As Potholes Turn Commute Into Nightmare
15-Km Jam On Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway Leaves Commuters Stranded For Hours As Potholes Turn Commute Into Nightmare
Maharashtra: Congress Leaders Protest Outside Nagpur Municipal Corporation Over Potholes, Demand Action Within Eight Days; Video
Maharashtra: Congress Leaders Protest Outside Nagpur Municipal Corporation Over Potholes, Demand Action Within Eight Days; Video
Online Gaming Bill 2025: Winzo Enters US Market Days After India’s Real-Money Games Ban
Online Gaming Bill 2025: Winzo Enters US Market Days After India’s Real-Money Games Ban
Read Also
India Witnesses $80 Billion Inflow From Domestic Institutional Investors In The Secondary Market,...
article-image

The Governor also said the Reserve Bank will continue to conduct monetary policy with the primary objective of price stability, keeping in view the objective of growth. He further said the Indian economy today is characterised by robust macroeconomic fundamentals and continues to be a symbol of resilience and hope.

"We are now at a critical juncture... as we navigate the choppy global economic environment, characterised by heightened trade, uncertainty, and persisting geopolitical tensions, we need to push the frontiers of growth," he added.

Read Also
US Tariffs To Hit Russian Oil From August 27, 50% Levy Threat To Leave India Unscathed Due To Robust...
article-image

Malhotra stressed on stepping up efforts to address emerging challenges, and at the same time seize the opportunities. He further said the central banks will continue to embrace technology, including AI and ML, and expected all regulated entities to invest in these technologies for their own benefit and for the benefit of their customers.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Are Indian Cricket Sponsors Really Cursed? From BYJU’S To Sahara, How Big Brands Faced Major...

Are Indian Cricket Sponsors Really Cursed? From BYJU’S To Sahara, How Big Brands Faced Major...

'Drive The Animal Spirits To Create Investment Cycle', Says RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra, Unveiling...

'Drive The Animal Spirits To Create Investment Cycle', Says RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra, Unveiling...

Will Stock Markets Remain Closed On August 27 For Ganesh Chaturthi? No Trading On BSE & NSE This...

Will Stock Markets Remain Closed On August 27 For Ganesh Chaturthi? No Trading On BSE & NSE This...

Shares of Reliance Power & Reliance Infrastructure Hit Lower Circuit Limits, Investors' Sentiment...

Shares of Reliance Power & Reliance Infrastructure Hit Lower Circuit Limits, Investors' Sentiment...

India Witnesses $80 Billion Inflow From Domestic Institutional Investors In The Secondary Market,...

India Witnesses $80 Billion Inflow From Domestic Institutional Investors In The Secondary Market,...