Nissan Unveils Next-Gen Kicks: Things You Should Know!

2025 Nissan Kicks |

The brand-new 2025 Nissan Kicks compact crossover has been revealed worldwide with official pictures, and it will make its first appearance at the New York Motor Show. Nissan describes its design as being inspired by trendy sneakers, giving it a cool urban look.

This latest model is bigger than before and shares some similarities with the Mitsubishi X-Force SUV sold in certain countries like Indonesia. The 2025 Nissan Kicks will come in three versions – S, SV, and SR – with two Premium packages available.

2025 Nissan Kicks - Side Profile |

Under the hood, it boasts a 2.0-litre inline-four-cylinder engine paired with the new-generation Nissan Xtronic transmission. This engine is praised for its strong torque at low and mid-range speeds, providing a power output of 141bhp and 190Nm of torque. For those looking for an extra traction, there is an optional Intelligent AWD system with a Snow Driving Mode.

The new Nissan Kicks has a broad stance and noticeable fenders, which gives it a more square-shaped look, especially towards the bottom of the front. Some design features, like the roof and doors, remind us of the XForce SUV. Upfront, you will find LED headlights placed horizontally, along with a signature grille surrounded by a black finish. The compact crossover also sports bold wheel arches with matte black cladding, large 19-inch alloy wheels, and distinct LED tail-lights integrated with a black trim spanning the tailgate’s width.

2025 Nissan Kicks - Rear |

Inside the car, there is a dual-screen setup consisting of a 12.3-inch infotainment system and an instrument cluster, both fitted into a two-layered dashboard. The infotainment system supports wireless connections for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Other features include a newly-designed flat-bottom steering wheel, touch-sensitive controls for the climate system, red stitches accents, Nissan’s Zero Gravity seats for comfort, a panoramic sunroof that can be opened electronically, Bose speakers mounted on the headrests, and more.

2025 Nissan Kicks - Interior |

One of the most impressive features of the Nissan Kicks is its Nissan Safety Shield 360 ADAS suite. This suite includes advanced driver assistance systems like intelligent cruise control, blind spot warning, rear-cross traffic alert, and high beam assist. Although there is no official confirmation yet about when it will be available in India.