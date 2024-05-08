Mumbai: Realty Sector Seeks To Capitalise On Akshaya Tritiya For Further Sales Surge

Representational Image | proptiger

The real estate market is thriving, and the housing sector is capitalizing on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya to boost the home sales further.

Traditionally considered an auspicious occasion for making significant investments, Akshaya Tritiya presents an opportune moment for the real estate sector to capitalize on the prevailing momentum. Developers are preparing attractive offers and incentives to capitalise on the heightened sentiment surrounding the occasion.

Siddha-Sejal Group's 'Wheel of Fortune' and CCI Projects' Launch of Tower 3 at Rivali Park

This Akshaya Tritiya, Siddha-Sejal Group is thrilled to offer a unique festive offer at its properties. They are introducing an exciting ‘Wheel of Fortune’ game at their site locations, promising every booking a guaranteed prize worth up to Rs 5 lakhs. Moreover, understanding the importance of financial comfort and planning and to make the home buying journey smoother, they have introduced a fixed EMI option. With this, financial planning will be easier as the EMIs will remain fixed until possession, providing not just a home, but peace of mind,” Director of Siddha Group, Samyak Jain said.

"We are excited to celebrate this auspicious occasion with our prospective homeowners. Our festive campaign is designed to provide not only financial benefits, but also a fun and rewarding experience. This Akshaya Tritiya, let's spin the wheel of fortune together and step closer to your dream home," he added.

Read Also ISKCON Inaugurates Sri Sri Radha Govindadeva Mandir In Thane's Piramal Realty Project

Similarly, CCI Projects is set to mark the auspicious occasion with the launch of Tower 3 at their landmark project Rivali Park at Borivali on May 10. Coinciding with this major festival, Director of CCI Projects, Rohan Khatau said, “It is during such moments that individuals are inclined towards making significant life decisions, and buying a home is undoubtedly one of them. By unveiling our new tower Moonrise at Rivali Park, we aim to tap into the festive spirit, resonating with individuals who are contemplating making such important investments. This Akshaya Tritiya will undoubtedly catalyse this demand, further reinforcing the appeal of our new tower."

Read Also Mumbai: Oberoi Realty And Purvankara Developers Appointed To Redevelop Premium Projects In City

Tridhaatu Morya's Exclusive 2BHK Smart Homes Offer

Tridhaatu Realty is introducing unparalleled opportunities for prospective homebuyers on the auspicious occasion. Elevating the standard of luxury living, Tridhaatu presents an exclusive chance to own a 2BHK residence featuring state-of-the-art smart home automation at their esteemed Tridhaatu Morya project in Chembur.

These meticulously crafted homes, ready for immediate occupancy, are available at an unbeatable starting price of just Rs 2.09 Crore. Additionally, to add a touch of personalization, the developer is offering IKEA vouchers worth Rs 5 Lakh, empowering homeowners to tailor their living spaces to their unique tastes and preferences. Furthermore, Tridhaatu is extending the generosity by waiving off GST and stamp duty, ensuring that this opportunity remains irresistible for those in pursuit of a contemporary and sophisticated lifestyle.