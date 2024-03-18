ISKCON Inaugurates Sri Sri Radha Govindadeva Mandir In Thane's Piramal Realty Project

Thane is the location for the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON)’s newest temple. The Sri Sri Radha Govindadeva Mandir, built by ISKCON and Piramal Realty inside the company’s new residential project at Thane, was consecrated on March 17 by Radhanath Swami and Gauranga Das, Governing Body Commissioners, along with ISKCON, Ajay Piramal, Chairman, Piramal Enterprises Ltd., Dr Swati Piramal, Vice Chairperson, Piramal Group, and the Piramal Family.

ISKCON has built around 500 temples across the world, including several in the Mumbai region, like those in Chowpatty, Juhu, Kharghar, and Mira Road, but the Thane shrine is the first one inside a gated community in Maharashtra.

The temple complex, spread over an area of around 4,000 square feet, is designed in the Nagara architectural styles of Rajasthan and Gujarat has a single Shikhar, or tower, a 90-foot dome, and supported by 18 pillars. The entrance to the temple’s Garbhagriha or sanctum, has the Kalpavriksha, or the wish-fulfilling tree, as the theme. Built in pink sandstone mined in Bansi Paharpur in Bharatpur, Rajasthan, the temple has been constructed under the principles of ‘Shilpashastra’ and ‘Vastushastra’. The design evokes the style of the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya.

Speaking at the inauguration, Radhanath Swami, congratulated the Piramal family for the temple. "It is my great joy to see that Ajay and Swati are fulfilling the dream of their mother, Smt. Lalita Piramal, by offering a temple of Sri Sri Radha Krishna to the people of this world. I am sure that this temple will be a great source of shelter and inspiration for many,” said Radhanath Swami, who gave a discourse at the ceremony.

Gauranga Das said that the temple will bring the blessings of Srila Prabhupada, the Founder Acharya of ISKCON. “It is a wonderful moment for me to witness the inauguration of such a gorgeous temple of Sri Sri Radha and Krishna. The temple is adorned with ornate architecture and intricate designs in stone. A lot of effort has gone into making it appealing to everyone. I am sure that this temple will be considered as the glory of Thane,” he said.

Piramal said that his family has been associated with ISKCON since the 1970s. “Our profound spiritual connection deepened when my mother, Smt. Lalita Piramal became a disciple of His Highness Radhanath Swami, and this temple is dedicated to the memory of my mother,” said Piramal, adding that the temple is an example of their dedication to ensure accessibility to spiritual sanctuaries for all, and their holistic approach to the well-being of residents and devotees and thus fostering a balanced and harmonious way of life.