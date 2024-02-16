Union Home Minister Amit Shah Likely To Visit West Bengal In February End To Attend ISKCON Programme

Kolkata: Amid unrest in Sandeshkhali, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to make a two days visit to West Bengal on February 28.

According to party sources, Shah will visit Bengal on February 28 night and will attend a programme of ISKCON on February 29.

“After reaching Bengal, Shah is likely to hold organizational meetings with party leaders and on February 29 he will go to Mayapur to attend a programme of ISKCON,” said the party sources.

Talking to the Free Press Journal, Rasik Gouranga Das of ISKCON Mayapur confirmed that Shah will visit Mayapur to attend the 150 th birth anniversary celebration of Bhakti Siddhanta Saraswati Goswami.

“We have invited Shah for the celebration. He is likely to attend the programme. Earlier despite confirmation Shah’s visit was cancelled at the last moment,” said Das.

According to BJP sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also likely to visit West Bengal during the first week of March.

On the other hand, Trinamool Congress (TMC) national secretary Abhishek Banerjee held a virtual meeting with party MPs and MLAs.

According to party sources, Banerjee had asked the party leaders to start preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and also asked them to reach out to people informing them how TMC women MPs were allegedly heckled by Delhi police during their protest for MGNREGA backlog funds.

“Three thousand plus helping camps to be set up across the state between February 18 to February 25 before the state government starts giving backlog money to over 24 lakh MGNREGA workers from March 1. Abhishek Banerjee had also raised a slogan for 2024 elections ‘Zamindari Hatao, Bangla Bachao’ (Vote To Reject Zamindars),” said TMC sources.