West Bengal: Half-Naked Body Of Woman Found With Injuries On Private Parts In Malda, BJP Hits Out At CM Mamata Banerjee

Half-naked body found in Malda | X

Kolkata, February 15: A young woman's mutilated body was found in Malda district of West Bengal on Thursday (February 15) morning. The body, found in a corn field under the limits of the Mothabari police station, was half-naked and disfigured. Family members of the deceased woman alleged that she was raped and murdered. After learning about the incident, the police reached the spot and sent the body for postmortem.

According to a report, there were injuries on the woman's private parts and cut marks on all over her body. The lower part of the body was uncovered. "My sister was raped and murdered. We found her murdered in the jungle nearby in the morning. There were no clothes on her body, several strangulation marks were also there. We don’t know if she had enmity or relationship with anyone," the woman's brother told a news portal.

'Mamata Banerjee Is Curse For Women Of WB', Says Amit Malviya

The police registered a case and launched a probe in the matter. The body will be handed over to the family after post-mortem. Reacting to the incident, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lashed out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. BJP's IT cell chief Amit Malviya said Banejree "is a curse for women" in the state.

"West Bengal, under Mamata Banerjee, has become hell for women… Not a day goes when a woman is not raped and murdered. The brutality of the crime is often so spine chilling that one can’t sleep for days. But nothing affects Mamata Banerjee, as long as she keeps getting the votes," Malviya wrote while sharing a photo of the deceased woman.

West Bengal, under Mamata Banerjee, has become hell for women… Not a day goes when a woman is not raped and murdered. The brutality of the crime is often so spine chilling that one can’t sleep for days. But nothing affects Mamata Banerjee, as long as she keeps getting the… pic.twitter.com/bREGJop4Mb — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) February 15, 2024

Malviya alleged that the West Bengal government fails to prosecute criminals because "they are almost always affiliated to the ruling TMC". "Bengal is witnessing anarchy, where the Chief Minister, and her criminal police force, have not only failed to provide any sense of security to women, but are also actively working to deny justice to the victims," he added.