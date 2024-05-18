Terrifying VIDEO: Stray Dog Brutally Attacks, Drags & Bites Minor Girl In UP's Bareilly; Residents Demand Action

Dog Attacks Minor Girl | Twitter

Bareilly: The incidents of stray dog attacks have increased to an alarming level across the entire country. People are forced to live in fear of dog attacks, with children being the most frequent victims. Many children have suffered serious injuries, and a few have lost their lives in these attacks. Another such incident has come to light from Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly, where four children have been brutally attacked and seriously injured by stray dogs.

The children have sustained serious injuries in the attack and have been admitted to the hospital for treatment. A video circulating on social media shows a pack of stray dogs attacking the children as they pass through a narrow and deserted lane in Matiaganj Thiriya of Mohanpur, which falls under the Cantt Police Station area. The incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed in the area, and the video is going viral on social media.

About The Incident

The video shows two minor girls passing through a lane in the village, where a dog is seen waiting on the side of the road. As the two girls approach, the dog starts barking at them. One of the girls moves to the side, while the other stands near the dog, looking at it. Suddenly, the dog attacks the girl, biting her face, pushing her to the ground, and continuing to bite her.

Screaming For Help

The children were desperately screaming for help. Hearing their cries, people came to the rescue and managed to save the child from the stray dogs. They took the child to a nearby hospital, where she is receiving treatment for her serious injuries.

Action Needs To Be Taken

The villagers claim that they have registered many complaints regarding the dog menace in the area, but the authorities have not taken any action. Previous incidents of dog attacks have also been ignored by the authorities. Strict action should be taken, and the municipal corporation should catch these dogs, as children are now afraid to even step out of their houses.