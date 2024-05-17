Heartbreaking Update: Husky Dog, Mercilessly Beaten By Neighbours, Dies 3 Days After Planned Attack In Hyderabad

A dog succumbed to injuries three days after an attack by neighbours in Hyderabad's Madhuranagar. The incident involved the neighbours assaulting both the dog and its owner with sticks on 14th May.

Neighbour Attacks Dog and Pet Parent

Srinath, a resident of Rahmat Nagar in Madhuranagar, faced an unfortunate event when his pet dog reportedly wandered into the house of his neighbour, Dhananjay. This led to chaos and a fight between the pet parent and the neighbour. A while later, when the dog was out for a walk, Dhananjay attacked it along with a couple of his friends.

Update about the Dog :



Dog has passed away 💔💔



The dog succumbed to its injuries, becoming a victim of animal abuse. Despite claims of aggression, the dog had no involvement. This was a planned attack due to personal grudges. The entire family was beaten with sticks, and the… https://t.co/Sub1Klkeks — Vidit Sharma 🇮🇳 (@TheViditsharma) May 16, 2024

Srinath and his wife were beaten up with sticks.

The incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed on a nearby street.

Another camera installed at Srinath's house shows a man striking a strong blow on a husky dog, inflicting serious injuries as it falls to the ground unconscious.

The pet parents and the dog were rushed to the hospital in severely injured condition.

According to Hyderabad police, the accused and injured persons are neighbours who have been involved in altercations over certain petty matters, which culminated in the planned assault on the injured persons and their dog.

Case file against attackers

According to reports, all the five accused were arrested on the same day and produced before the Court. A case was registered in Madhura Nagar police station under sections of 147, 148, 307 r/w 149 IPC & SEC. 11(1) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 on 14.05.2024.

Later, they were sent to 14 days of judicial custody.

The police have stated that they are further investigating the matter and will file a chargesheet after completing the investigation.