Father-Son Duo Brutally Beat Stray Dog To Death In Pune; Shocking Video Surfaces | Video Screengrabs

A shocking incident of cruelty has come to light in Pune, where a father and son duo have brutally beaten a stray dog to death with bamboo sticks.

The incident took place on May 12 at Gavadi Wada at Jambhulwadi Road, Ambegaon Budruk, Haveli.

The horrific act was caught on video, which later surfaced and led to legal action against the perpetrators.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the accused have been identified as Sachin Aurange and Kashinath Aurange.

The disturbing footage, obtained by an NGO worker Piyush Sah, shows the father and son relentlessly attacking the helpless animal on a deserted street by long bamboo sticks. After the savage beating, the duo left the injured dog on the road, where it later succumbed to its injuries.

Sah share the video to Neena Rai, President of Pawfect Animal Welfare Society, who filed a police complaint based on the evidence.

Accordingly, a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 and Maharashtra Police Act, 1951.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Rai said, "This is a heinous act of cruelty. Due to rain, stray dogs seek shelter but the father and son killed the dog by hitting them with a bamboo stick and left his body on the road." Rai highlighted the alarming frequency of such cases, averaging around three instances of dog cruelty per day, and emphasised the need for stricter laws, including enforcement against illegal breeding operations.

Sah added that upon receiving the video, they visited the scene of the incident to investigate further. According to neighbours, this was not the first instance of the father and son duo assaulting street dogs; they had allegedly been targeting dogs in the area consistently.