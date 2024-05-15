Vehicles In Pune To Be Fined ₹10,000 At Petrol Pumps For Not Having Valid PUC Certificate? Here's What We Know | File Photo

According to reports, an automated system is under development which will identify and penalise vehicles without a valid PUC (Pollution Under Control) certificate at petrol pumps in Pune.

Before implementing this system, the petrol pumps in the city will undergo technological upgrades, including the installation of sophisticated automated cameras. These cameras will scan vehicle registration numbers and cross-reference them with a central database to verify the PUC status of each vehicle, the reports state.

If a vehicle's PUC certificate is found to be expired, drivers will receive instant fines directly on their registered mobile phones. However, there may be a short grace period, typically lasting a day, to allow drivers to renew their PUC certificate before fines become final, reports further said.

The requirement for a PUC certificate is mandated by the Central Motor Vehicles Rule, 1989, set by the central government. This certificate assesses a vehicle's exhaust to determine pollutant levels such as carbon monoxide and hydrocarbons, ensuring compliance with emission standards.

Meanwhile, speaking to The Free Press Journal, Dhruv Ruparel, Vice-President of Petrol Dealers’ Association of Pune, said they have not received any official notification regarding this.

"We have not received any official notification. None of the government authorities have instructed us to upgrade any system. No communication has been provided to us. This news seems premature. I recommend waiting for an official notice from the relevant department," he stated.