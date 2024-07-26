Pune: Artificial Limb Centre Launches Gait Training Lab (PHOTOS) | Sourced

In a landmark advancement for amputee rehabilitation, the Artificial Limb Centre (ALC) in Pune inaugurated its state-of-the-art integrated Gait Training Lab on Thursday. The facility was inaugurated by the Director General of the Armed Forces Medical Services (DGAFMS) Lt Gen Daljit Singh, in the presence of the Director & Commandant of AFMC, Lt Gen Sandeep Thareja, and the Commandant of ALC, Brig CN Satish. This innovative facility is set to revolutionise the rehabilitation process for amputees, combining cutting-edge technology with traditional therapeutic methods.

Key components of the lab include the baropedometer, an advanced tool that analyses weight distribution to optimise gait patterns and enhance comfort for amputees. The dynamic stair trainer simulates real-world challenges such as stairs and slopes, offering adjustable settings for personalised training experiences. The traditional parallel bar provides essential support for foundational rehabilitation exercises, while balance training tools, including wobble boards, gym balls, and stability discs, help improve patients' stability and coordination.

The inauguration of the lab represents a pivotal advancement in the care and rehabilitation of amputees. By merging innovation with compassionate care, this facility promises transformative outcomes for patients and researchers alike. It not only bolsters immediate rehabilitation efforts but also lays a robust foundation for future advancements in the field.